Bridget Jones 4 Aka 'Mad About The Boy' Release Date, Cast, Trailer, Plot & More

20 May 2024, 16:29 | Updated: 20 May 2024, 17:18

Everything we know about Bridget Jones 4, from the cast to the release date
Everything we know about Bridget Jones 4, from the cast to the release date. Picture: Getty/Alamy

By Abbie Reynolds

'Bridget Jones: Mad About The Boy' is coming in 2025, here are all the details on the fourth Bridget Jones film set to star Leo Woodall.

Nearly a decade after the last Bridget Jones movie we are finally getting the fourth instalment of the series! The fourth film, titled Bridget Jones: Mad About The Boy, is set to hit the big screens in 2025.

The film series started in 2001 with Bridget Jones' Diary, starring Renée Zellweger and of course her two love interests played by Colin Firth and Hugh Grant. The first film was based off the 1996 novel of the same title written by Helen Fielding, and the other films in the series have followed the same rule.

Bridget Jones: Mad About The Boy is set to be based on Helen's 2013 book of the same title, although we don't know how close the film's plot will be to the book we can expect many similarities.

With Renée and Hugh set to reprise their roles in the upcoming movie plus rumours that One Day's Leo Woodall will be starring in it, here are all the details we have on the film so far, from the cast to the release date...

Ot has been confirmed that Hugh Grant and Renee Zellweger will return for Bridget Jones 4
Ot has been confirmed that Hugh Grant and Renee Zellweger will return for Bridget Jones 4. Picture: Alamy

Is Leo Woodall going to be in Bridget Jones: Mad About The Boy?

Yes! Leo Woodall has been confirmed as part of Mad About The Boy's cast. According to Tatler, the One Day star is 'thrilled' to be part of the production.

The full Bridget Jones: Mad About The Boy cast:

  • Renée Zellweger
  • Hugh Grant
  • Leo Woodall
  • Emma Thompson
  • Chiwetel Ejiofor

Sadly, it remains unconfirmed whether Colin Firth will be returning to the Bridget Jones cinematic universe to reprise his role as Mark Darcy.

When does filming for the fourth Bridget Jones movie start?

In April 2024, pre-production was already well underway, a source told the Daily Mail, with the filming schedule set to be 'mapped out'.

And in May the MailOnline shared pictures of Renée on set for the film, so filming has officially begun!

Renée Zellweger is reportedly 'excited about bringing Bridget back'
Renée Zellweger is reportedly 'excited about bringing Bridget back'. Picture: Getty

What is the plot of Bridget Jones: Mad About The Boy? - warning spoilers!

In the plot of the fourth Bridget Jones film, Bridget is set to become a 'real cougar'. A source told the tabloids: "Bridget is going to be a real cougar in the new film and she'll be seen starting a relationship with a much younger character played by Leo."

The younger love interest is said to be 28 years younger than her, which may cause some controversy!

Bridget will be navigating the world of online dating as she enters single parenthood due to the tragic death of the beloved character Mark Darcy. Mark's death explains why it's not been confirmed whether Colin will be returning, as he may not have a character to return as!

With Hugh returning as Daniel Cleaver you best believe Bridget gets herself in yet another love triangle in the new movie.

Leo Woodall is set to be Renée Zellweger's love interest in Bridget Jones 4
Leo Woodall is set to be Renée Zellweger's love interest in Bridget Jones 4. Picture: Getty

Is there trailer for Bridget Jones: Mad About The Boy?

There is no trailer yet for the upcoming Bridget Jones film but we'll be sure to update this page with it as soon as it's released.

When does Bridget Jones: Mad About The Boy come out?

February 14, 2025 (aka Valentines Day!) is the day the film is set to be released onto the American streaming company Peacock. There's yet to be a confirmed date for the release in the UK but since it's a UK based film we're sure the date will be similar, if not before, the US date.

