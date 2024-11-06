Outer Banks season 4 part 2 release time: Here's when it comes out on Netflix

Outer Banks season 4 part 2 release time: Here's when it comes out on Netflix. Picture: Netflix

By Katie Louise Smith

Outer Banks season 4 part 2 will be released on Netflix on November 7th. Here is what time it will be released in your country, including the US, UK, Brazil, India, Australia and more.

Let's go Pogues! It's finally time for the final five episodes of Outer Banks season 4 to drop on Netflix – but what time do they actually come out? Here's when you'll need to set your alarms...

Yep, Outer Banks season 4's finale is officially upon us. So far, we've already seen the Pogues drain their entire El Dorado money, almost get killed (several times) by mercenary/treasure hunter Lightner and set off on a new hunt for Blackbeard's wife's lost amulet. Oh, and we learned who JJ's real parents are.

Part 2 promises to be even more wild as JJ goes on a rampage throughout the OBX, and the squad end up in Morocco on the hunt for the Blue Crown.

Outer Banks season 4 will be released on Netflix worldwide on Thursday November 7th at midnight PT and 8AM UK time. The new episodes will become available to stream at the corresponding time in your country. Scroll down to find the handy list of release times across various time zones.

What time does Outer Banks season 4 part 2 come out on Netflix?

Outer Banks season 4 part 2 sees the Pogues in Morocco on the hunt for The Blue Crown. Picture: Netflix

Outer Banks season 4 part 2 release time: Here's when it comes out in your country

Outer Banks season 4 part 2 will be released on Thursday November 7th at 12AM Pacific Time (PT). The exact time it's released in your country will depend on where you live in the world and what time zone you live in.

For viewers in the U.K., the episodes will become available to stream on Netflix at 8AM (GMT). For viewers across Europe, it will drop at 9AM (CET).

Here are the Outer Banks season 4 part 2 release times for a handful of major time zones and countries:

United States (PT) - 12:00 AM

United States (ET) - 03:00 AM

Canada - 3:00 AM (Toronto), 12:00 AM (Vancouver)

Brazil (Rio De Janiero) - 5:00 AM

United Kingdom (GMT) - 8:00 AM

Europe (CET) - 9:00 AM

South Africa (Cape Town, Central Africa Time) - 10:00 AM

India (New Delhi) - 11:30 PM

Indonesia (Jakarta) - 3:00 PM

Philippines (Manila) - 4:00 PM

Hong Kong - 4:00 PM

Singapore - 4:00 PM

Australia - 4:00 PM (Perth), 7:00 PM (Sydney)

Japan (Tokyo) - 5:00 PM

New Zealand (Auckland) - 9:00 PM

Find even more time zones here.

Outer Banks season 4 part 2 will include the final 5 episodes of the season. Picture: Netflix

How many episodes are in Outer Banks season 4 part 2?

There will be five episodes in Outer Banks season 4 part 2 – with episode 10 serving as the season finale. Based on the episode title of episode 10, it looks like the Pogues will face off against Lightner and his crew in a big battle for the elusive Blue Crown.

Here are the episode titles for Outer Banks season 4 part 2:

Episode 6: 'The Town Council' (Nov 7th)

Episode 7: 'Mothers and Fathers' (Nov 7th)

Episode 8: 'Decision Day' (Nov 7th)

Episode 9: 'The Storm' (Nov 7th)

Episode 10: 'The Blue Crown' (Nov 7th)

Outer Banks season 4's final episode will set up the storyline for season 5, which will be the final season. Per Tudum, the hunt for the Blue Crown will continue into next season.

Outer Banks season 4 part 2 will consist of the final five episodes. Picture: Netflix

What will happen in Outer Banks season 4 part 2?

After a whirlwind tour across the country for the cast, the final trailer for Outer Banks season 4 part 2 was unveiled at the Poguelandia festival event on November 2nd.

As we know, part 1 ends on a massive bombshell for JJ as he finds out that his real mother is actually Larissa Genrette, and his dad is actually Chandler Groff. The news, understandably, appears to knock JJ sideways a little bit.

The part 2 trailer teases the devastating news that The Cut, where the Pogues live, is about to be destroyed by real estate developers. They're set to lose their brand new business, and their home... which appears to prompt JJ to go on a rampage throughout the OBX, destroying several properties.

Shoupe and the police department eventual catch up with them, leading to a showdown that somehow ends up with Pope in jail.

Rafe Cameron is held at gunpoint by Lightner in Outer Banks season 4 part 2. Picture: Netflix

As if their personal struggles weren't enough, there's also that very big storyline involving the new treasure hunt.

After losing the amulet to Lightner and his crew, the Pogues set off to Morocco to locate the Blue Crown. On a boat... with Rafe at the helm... who now wants a cut of their money if they manage to find it.

Of course, they end up in another terrifying storm at sea but manage to make it ashore in Morocco in one piece. What follows looks like an absolutely wild series of chases through Moroccan souks and across sand dunes before facing off against Lightner in a shoot out – with Rafe in the firing line.

How it all ends – and who might die – remains to be seen. We'll find out all the answers to our questions tomorrow at 12PM PT sharp! Time to bring it on home!

