Who is JJ’s real dad in Outer Banks? His true identity and entire plot twist explained

11 October 2024, 11:55 | Updated: 11 October 2024, 12:00

Who is JJ's real dad in Outer Banks? The Chandler Groff plot twist explained
Who is JJ's real dad in Outer Banks? The Chandler Groff plot twist explained. Picture: Netflix
Katie Louise Smith

By Katie Louise Smith

Who are JJ's parents? Who is his real mom and who is his real dad? Here's Outer Banks season 4's JJ plot twist explained in full, from Larissa Genrette to Chandler Groff.

Outer Banks season 4 is finally here and it only took 5 episodes to drop an absolute game-changing bombshell on us, and on the Pogues. Just when you thought John B and Sarah's daddy issues were over... Now we're all asking: Who is JJ's real dad?

Yep, the Pogues are back, baby. Outer Banks season 4 sees John B, Sarah, JJ, Kie, Pope and Cleo begin investigating a brand new treasure at the request of Wes Genrette, a direct descendant of the man who killed notorious pirate Blackbeard.

The new storyline introduces a handful of new characters including Larissa Genrette and Chandler Groff – and JJ ends up right in the middle of a brand new shock plot twist. So who are JJ's real parents? Is Chandler Groff actually JJ's real dad?! Here's your full explainer.

WARNING: Spoilers ahead for Outer Banks season 4 part 1!

Who are JJ's real parents?

Watch the trailer for Outer Banks season 4

Who is JJ's real mom? Who is Larissa Genrette?

JJ's real mother is actually Larissa Genrette, the daughter of Wes Genrette and a direct descendant of Francis Genrette, the man who killed Blackbeard and his wife Elizabeth. (The Outer Banks version of Blackbeard, not the real version).

Larissa was married to Chandler Groff, and died a violent death which Wes believes to be the result of the Genrette family curse. Newspaper clippings show that Larissa was believed to have drowned alongside her infant son on a boat called 'Albatross'.

Of course, viewers now know that's not true, as JJ is still very much alive.

JJ has never really known Larissa, and has no idea about any of this. He was raised by Luke Maybank and, for all of his life, thought his mother abandoned them. The woman who he believed was his mother was actually just a random girlfriend of Luke's.

Who is Larissa Genrette in Outer Banks? Is she JJ's real mom?
Who is Larissa Genrette in Outer Banks? Is she JJ's real mom? Picture: Netflix

Who is JJ's real dad?

It turns out that Chandler Groff, Larissa's husband, is JJ's real father.

Only a few people know this – Luke Maybank is one of them. In episode 2, it becomes clear that Wes Genrette recently figured the mystery out. His (now correct) theory about JJ's real identity prompts him to write JJ a letter, opening up the mystery of Larissa, the Albatross and her mysterious death.

It's unclear if Chandler Groff is even aware that JJ is his "dead" son, but based on the hints the show has been giving so far (Chandler likely killed both Wes and Larissa, right?!), it sounds like Larissa gave JJ to Luke in order to protect him from Chandler.

If Chandler doesn't know, and finds out in Part 2, it's possible that Chandler may try to kill him as he is technically the one true heir to the Genrette estate.

Who is JJ's real dad in Outer Banks? Chandler Groff plot twist explained
Who is JJ's real dad in Outer Banks? Chandler Groff plot twist explained. Picture: Netflix

So, is JJ a Kook?

Yep, Outer Banks' most steadfast Pogue is actually a Kook.

Speaking about the plot twist, Rudy Pankow revealed that "it was a shock," and that "not a single thought" crossed his mind that JJ would be from the other side of the OBX.

Co-creator Shannon Burke told Tudum: "That was the most extreme thing we could think of: That JJ’s actually a Kook."

“Well, you’re always trying to torture your characters, right?” co-creator Jonas Pate added. “What would torture JJ the most? The revelation that he’s a Kook.”

We'll have to see how it all unfolds when Part 2 drops on Netflix on November 7th.

