Who is Larissa Genrette in Outer Banks? How she died and how she's connected to JJ

11 October 2024, 16:43

Who is Larissa Genrette on Outer Banks? Is she a real person? Picture: Netflix
Katie Louise Smith

By Katie Louise Smith

Larissa Genrette is introduced in Outer Banks season 4. Here's what happened to her and how she's connected to JJ.

Alongside a brand new treasure, Outer Banks season 4 just blew the show's lore wide open with all new characters and a new central mystery that has major implications for everyone's fave chaotic Pogue, JJ Maybank (Rudy Pankow).

Outer Banks season 4 sees the Pogues tangled up in an adrenaline-pumping hunt involving Blackbeard's lost treasure and the Genrette family. Alongside Wes Genrette, the man who approached the group at the end of season 3 with the Blackbeard request, the show has also introduced a woman called Larissa Genrette.

Larissa is key to not only this season's big mystery, but also JJ's season 4 storyline. But who is she? How did she die? And was she actually murdered... by her husband Chandler Groff?! Here's everything we know so far.

Who is Larissa Genrette in Outer Banks?

Who is Larissa Genrette in Outer Banks? Is she JJ's real mom?
Who is Larissa Genrette in Outer Banks? Is she JJ's real mom? Picture: Netflix

Who is Larissa Genrette? Is she JJ's real mom?

Larissa Genrette is the daughter of Wes Genrette and a direct descendant of Francis Genrette, the soldier who killed Blackbeard. Larissa died prior to the events of Outer Banks, and is said to have died alongside her infant son.

However... that's not entirely true. In episode 5, it's revealed that Larissa is actually JJ's real mother. Before her death, Luke Maybank took JJ on as a way to help Larissa. She died, JJ then stayed with Luke and grew up believing he was his dad.

How did Larissa Genrette die?

Larissa is said to have died a "violent death", one week after seeing the ghost of Blackbeard's wife Elizabeth. Wes is convinced that the 'Genrette Family Curse' is the reason behind her death.

In a newspaper clipping shown in episode 3, Larissa is reported to have taken her own life – alongside her infant son – after experiencing postpartum depression.

Later, we find out that Larissa died on board a boat named 'Albatross'.

How did Larissa Genrette die in Outer Banks? Did Chandler Groff kill her?
How did Larissa Genrette die in Outer Banks? Did Chandler Groff kill her? Picture: Netflix

Did Chandler Groff kill Larissa Genrette?

At the end of episode 5, it becomes clear that Chandler Groff is hiding a lot of secrets and that he's not to be trusted. He's not only in a relationship with Hollis, but it also appears as though he's secretly working with her to secure property and land around the OBX.

Chandler Groff was Larissa's husband at the time of her death, but based on speculation that he may have been the one who killed Wes Genrette, it's entirely possible that he was the cause of Larissa's death too.

In episode 3, we see Shoupe holding a newspaper clipping with the headline 'Chandler Groff Exonerated' amongst a pile of clippings about the 'Genrette Curse' and Larissa's death. So clearly, he was once a suspect.

We'll have to wait and see how that storyline unfolds in Part 2.

Is Larissa Genrette a real person?

While Blackbeard (real name Edward Teach) was a real pirate who frequented the North Carolina shores (including the Outer Banks), the show has added its own lore onto the story.

According to TIME, Blackbeard is said to have been killed by one of the soldiers on British naval Lieutenant Robert Maynard crew in an six-minute ambush.

Outer Banks specifically names that soldier as Francis Genrette. Wes explains that he was the British officer who "caught and killed the notorious pirate", embellishing a little on the story of Robert Maynard.

Francis Genrette is a completely fictional character created specifically for the series based on the story of Blackbeard's death. By extension, that means that Wes Genrette and Larissa Genrette are not real people.

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Shop our merch

