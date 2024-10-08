Outer Banks season 5: Release date, cast, plot, spoilers and news so far

Outer Banks season 5 - will there be another season? Picture: Netflix

By Katie Louise Smith

Will there be an Outer Banks season 5? Here's what's been revealed so far.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Outer Banks season 5? I would like to see it – and so would the entire OBX fandom!

Yes, the fourth season of the Netflix series featuring our favourite treasure-hunting Pogues is just about to drop and fans are desperate to know even more about the future of the show. Will there be a season 5 of Outer Banks and what will happen next?

As of October 2024, there's no confirmation that Outer Banks season 5 has been confirmed. But the good news is that Outer Banks season 4 has not been billed as the 'final season' which means it's likely that season 5 will happen.

Here's everything that's been said about Outer Banks season 5 by the creators so far, including whether or not it'll be our last season with the Pogues.

Scroll down for all the info on the potential release date, potential plot and potential returning cast...

Everything we know about Outer Banks season 5 so far

Outer Banks season 5 has already been teased by co-creators. Picture: Netflix

Will there be an Outer Banks season 5?

While Netflix has not confirmed anything about the future of Outer Banks just yet, there's a very, very strong possibility that it will return for season 5.

Not only is Outer Banks is huuugely popular, but the co-creators have also teased their plans to go beyond season 4. In fact, it sounds like season 5, and potentially even season 6, could be on the cards.

In early 2023, Josh Pate told Tudum: "We think about the first three [seasons] as a trilogy and then we’re starting over on [another sort of] trilogy now. We just needed to clear the decks. We’re going to have new villains, a new treasure hunt, a new life situation."

"Another sort of trilogy" may not necessarily mean three full seasons, but it does sound incredibly promising for season 5. Watch this space...

When will Outer Banks season 5 be released?

Well first of all, we'll have to wait until Netflix confirm season 5 is happening. Once it is confirmed, we'll then have to wait until filming starts to have a clearer idea.

Since premiering in 2020, Outer Banks has faced several filming delays with the pandemic delaying season 2 and the strikes delaying season 4. For comparison, season 3 took seven months to film. Season 4 took an entire year to complete, starting in June 2023 and wrapping in June 2024.

Hopefully, if season 5 is confirmed, there will be no delays this time around but with the cast's busy schedules outside of the show, fans may not see another season until the end of 2025 or even 2026.

Watch the trailer for Outer Banks season 4

Will Outer Banks season 5 be the final season?

Back in 2020, when the show premiered on Netflix, co-creator Jonas Pate teased that the series would definitely run for four seasons, with a possibility of a fifth season.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, he said: "Ever since we started, we always viewed it as something that was probably like a four-season, maybe five-season show, but definitely four seasons. We've sort of long-arced it out pretty far. I'm just hoping that we get a chance to actually tell those stories."

As mentioned above, there was talk of envisioning this next chapter for the Pogues as "[another sort of] trilogy". Whether that extends to season 6 remains to be seen.

Speaking about how the series ends, Josh Pate told Tudum: "We’ve always known from the beginning what the last scene would be, if we would be lucky enough to get it that far." Shannon Burke added: "There’s a lot of dark, blank space before that, but we know where it’s going."

In the past, Netflix have confirmed final seasons of various shows alongside their renewal. Keep your eyes locked on the OBX and Netflix accounts for more info.

Will there be an Outer Banks season 5? Picture: Netflix

Outer Banks season 5 cast: Which actors and characters will return?

It all depends on which characters manage to survive the danger that season 4 brings. As we know on Outer Banks... no one is safe. Not even our beloved Pogues. (Still recovering from Sarah's near-death experience in season 2 tbh.)

We'll have to wait and see who makes it out of season 4 alive but for now, here's a list of the main cast members who could *potentially* return for Outer Banks season 5. (We'll update this list at the end of season 4 in November when we know who survives.)

Chase Stokes (John B)

Madelyn Cline (Sarah)

Madison Bailey (Kiara)

Rudy Pankow (JJ)

Jonathan Daviss (Pope)

Carlacia Grant (Cleo)

Drew Starkey (Rafe)

Austin North (Topper)

Secondary characters like Shoupe (Cullen Moss), Kie's parents (Marland Burke and Samantha Soule), Pope's dad (E. Roger Mitchell) and Rose and Wheezie Cameron (Caroline Arapoglou and Julia Antonelli) could also pop back up.

No doubt there'll be several new characters and antagonists that will impact the Pogues in a big way if season 5 happens but we won't know for sure what the future might look like until the credits roll on season 4.

Outer Banks season 5 plot: What will happen next?

Again, until season 4's finale episode has been released, we won't have any idea of what might happen next to the Pogues.

With the El Dorado and Denmark Tanny storylines stretching over 3 seasons, it's possible that season 4's Blackbeard storyline may also be part of season 5. Or, season 5 could introduce an entirely new treasure hunt and central mystery.

We'll update this article as soon as we know more.

Which characters will return in Outer Banks season 4? Picture: Netflix

Will there be a time jump in Outer Banks season 5?

Outer Banks season 3's finale featured an 18-month time jump, bringing the Pogues out of school age and into a new era of their lives. Going into season 4, most of the Pogues are now around 19 years old.

The cast and crew have not yet discussed the possibility of another time jump occurring at the end of season 4, so we'll have to wait and see how season 4 ends.

Of course, the actors can't play teenagers forever. With the exception of Chase Stokes and Drew Starkey, who are now 32 and 30 respectively, the rest of the main cast are all in their mid twenties.

Read more about Outer Banks here:

Agatha All Along Cast Take On A Chaotic Mystery Interview

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.