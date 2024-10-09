Outer Banks season 4 release time: Here's when Part 1 comes out on Netflix

Outer Banks season 4 release time: When does it come out on Netflix? Picture: Netflix

By Katie Louise Smith

Outer Banks season 4 will be released on Netflix on October 10th. Here is what time it will be released in your country, including the US, UK, Brazil, India, Australia and more.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

It's finally time to bring it on home! After a long wait, Outer Banks season 4 is now just hours away from dropping on Netflix – but what time is it released? Here's all the deets.

After that intense (and brutal) season 3 finale, the Pogues are officially back in the OBX and now known as local heroes. But just when they thought their treasure-hunting days were behind them, they've now been sucked into a brand new mystery: Blackbeard's treasure.

In case you haven't heard, Outer Banks season 4 will be released in two parts. Part 1 (episodes 1, 2, 3, 4 and 5) will drop on October 10th. Part 2 (episodes 6, 7, 8, 9, and 10) will follow on November 7th.

As always, Outer Banks season 4 will be released on Netflix worldwide on Thursday October 10th at midnight PT and 8AM UK time. The first five episodes will become available to stream at the corresponding time in your country. Scroll down to find the handy list of release times across various time zones.

What time does Outer Banks season 4 come out on Netflix?

Outer Banks season 4 will focus on Blackbeard's missing treasure. Picture: Netflix

Outer Banks season 4 part 1 release time: Here's when it comes out in your country

Outer Banks season 4 part 1 will be released on Thursday October 3rd at 12AM Pacific Time (PT). The exact time it's released in your country will depend on where you live in the world and what time zone you live in.

For viewers in the U.K., the episodes will become available to stream on Netflix at 8AM (BST). For viewers across Europe, it will drop at 9AM (CEST).

Here are the Outer Banks season 4 release times for a handful of major time zones and countries:

United States (PDT) - 12:00 AM

United States (EDT) - 03:00 AM

Canada - 3:00 AM (Toronto), 12:00 AM (Vancouver)

Brazil (Rio De Janiero) - 4:00 AM

United Kingdom (BST) - 8:00 AM

Europe (CEST) - 9:00 AM

South Africa (Cape Town, Central Africa Time) - 9:00 AM

India (New Delhi) - 12:30 PM

Indonesia (Jakarta) - 2:00 PM

Philippines (Manila) - 3:00 PM

Hong Kong - 3:00 PM

Singapore - 3:00 PM

Australia - 3:00 PM (Perth), 5:00 PM (Sydney)

Japan (Tokyo) - 4:00 PM

New Zealand (Auckland) - 8:00 PM

Find even more time zones here.

Watch the trailer for Outer Banks season 4

How many episodes are in Outer Banks season 4 part 1?

Outer Banks season 4 part 1 will consist of five episodes. Episodes 1, 2, 3, 4 and 5 will all be released on October 10th, with the final five episodes following one month later on November 7th.

The titles for all 10 episodes have already been revealed. Here's the full list:

Episode 1: 'The Enduro' (Oct 10th)

Episode 2: 'Blackbeard' (Oct 10th)

Episode 3: 'The Lupine Corsairs' (Oct 10th)

Episode 4: 'The Swell' (Oct 10th)

Episode 5: 'Albatross' (Oct 10th)

Episode 6: 'The Town Council' (Nov 7th)

Episode 7: 'Mothers and Fathers' (Nov 7th)

Episode 8: 'Decision Day' (Nov 7th)

Episode 9: 'The Storm' (Nov 7th)

Episode 10: 'The Blue Crown' (Nov 7th)

Outer Banks season 4 part 1 will include the first 5 episodes. Picture: Netflix

What will happen in Outer Banks season 4?

After returning to the OBX and setting up their own "fairly successful" bait, tackle, and charter tour shop, Outer Banks season 4 will see John B (Chase Stokes), Sarah (Madelyn Cline), Kie (Madison Bailey), JJ (Rudy Pankow), Pope (Jonathan Daviss), and Cleo (Carlacia Grant) attempt to live "normal" life.

And yes, all three couples are still looking pretty solid based on the trailers and promotional photos we've seen so far.

But after running into some financial setbacks, the Pogues end up taking Wes Genrette (the guys from the season 3 finale) up on his offer and begin hunting for Blackbeard's lost treasure.

The official synopsis then teases: "But before they know it, they're well in over their heads, with dangerous new enemies hot on their heels racing them to the treasure. Meanwhile, their problems are only growing, and they’re forced to question their past, present, and future - who they really are, has it all been worth it, and how much are they willing to risk?"

The trailers teases another high-octane adventure with plenty of drama, danger, romance and new characters who definitely can't be trusted... Oh, and there's plenty of Rafe Cameron too, of course. Drew Starkey hive, let's goooo!

Read more from Capital Buzz here:

Agatha All Along Cast Take On A Chaotic Mystery Interview

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.