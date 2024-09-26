Menendez family reveal Ryan Murphy "never spoke" to them about Netflix series

26 September 2024, 20:38

Menendez family have slammed Netflix and Ryan Murphy in an open letter condemning the series
Menendez family have slammed Netflix and Ryan Murphy in an open letter condemning the series. Picture: Netflix, MIKE NELSON/AFP via Getty Images
Katie Louise Smith

By Katie Louise Smith

The extended Menendez family have called the series a "grotesque shockadrama" and slammed Ryan Murphy's research claims. Read their statement below.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Ryan Murphy has been slammed again over his new Netflix series Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story, this time by the entire Menendez family who claim that not only did he falsely portray the Menendez brothers' story, but also failed to contact them personally.

The statement, shared on X/Twitter by Erik's wife Tammi Menendez, was issued on behalf of Lyle and Erik’s aunt, Joan Vandermolen, and the 24-person extended Menendez family. The note was addressed to the Netflix show and to Ryan Murphy.

In the searing criticism of the series, the statement reads: "Ryan Murphy's [series] is a phobic, gross, anachronistic, serial episodic nightmare that is not only riddled with mistruths and outright falsehoods but ignores the most recent exculpatory revelations."

"Our family has been victimised by this 'grotesque shockadrama'.”

Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story trailer

The statement continues: "Murphy claims he spent years researching the case but in the end relied on debunked Dominick Dunne, the pro-prosecution hack, to justify his slander against us and never spoke to us."

The family say that the "character assassination" of Lyle and Erik under the guide of story telling narrative is "repulsive".

"We know these men," it continues. "We grew up with them since they were boys. We love them and to this very day we are close to them. We also know what went on in their home and the unimaginably turbulent lives they have endured."

"Several of us were eyewitness to many atrocities one should never have to bear witness to."

The statement ends with the family saying: “It is sad that Ryan Murphy, Netflix and all others involved in this series, do not have an understanding of the impact of years of physical, emotional and sexual abuse. Perhaps, after all, Monsters is all about Ryan Murphy.”

Ryan, as well as actors Nicholas Alexander Chavez and Cooper Koch, have now responded to Erik's statement slamming the series.

Ryan defended the show, telling E! News: "I think that’s interesting because I know he hasn’t watched the show. So I find that curious. I hope he does watch it. I think if he did watch it he would be incredibly proud of Cooper Koch who plays him."

"It’s a 35 to 30-year-old case," he continued. "We show many, many, many perspectives. That’s what the show does in every episode. You are given a new theory based on people who were either involved or covered the case."

He asserted that the show spent "60-65%" of the story focused on the brothers recounting their experience of abuse at the hands of their parents.

Nicholas Alexander Chavez and Cooper Koch have both responded to Erik Menendez's statement
Nicholas Alexander Chavez and Cooper Koch have both responded to Erik Menendez's statement. Picture: Netflix

It's not the first time Ryan Murphy has been called out by the subjects of his true crime dramatisations either. In 2022, following the release of Monster: Dahmer - The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, the show creator was called out by the families of the victims depicted in the series.

The mother of Tony Hughes, who was killed by Dahmer, told the Guardian: "I don’t see how they can do that. I don’t see how they can use our names and put stuff out like that out there.”

Rita Isbell, the sister of Errol Lindsey, also said that she had no idea she was being portrayed in the series. Dahmer recreated Isbell's devastating court statement, so much so that Rita thought it was actually her.

"I was never contacted about the show. I feel like Netflix should've asked if we mind or how we felt about making it. They didn't ask me anything. They just did it," she told Insider.

Following the Dahmer criticism, Ryan told The Hollywood Reporter: "We reached out to 20, around 20 of the victims’ families and friends trying to get input, trying to talk to people and not a single person responded to us in that process."

He has not yet responded to the new statement from the Menendez family.

Read more Capital Buzz here:

WATCH: Agatha All Along Cast Take On A Chaotic Mystery Interview

Agatha All Along Cast Take On A Chaotic Mystery Interview

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Shop our merch

Latest TV & Film News

The experts paired Adam and Polly together on MAFS UK 2024

Are Polly And Adam Still Together From MAFS UK 2024?

American Horror Story season 13 - Release date, cast, theme and everything we know so far

American Horror Story Season 13: Release Date, Cast, Theme, Plot And More

How to watch Ryan Murphy's Grotesquerie

When is the next episode of Grotesquerie? How and where to watch Grotesquerie online

Emerald Fennell's Wuthering Heights criticised for casting Jacob Elordi as “dark-skinned” Heathcliff

Emerald Fennell's Wuthering Heights criticised for casting Jacob Elordi as “dark-skinned” Heathcliff
Fans are wondering where MAFS bride Richelle is

Has Richelle quit Married at First Sight UK? The bride's absence explained

Caspar Todd was paired with the experts in MAFS UK 2024

Who is Caspar from MAFS UK? Age, job, Instagram and his twin sister

Monsters cast respond to Erik Menendez's statement slamming the "dishonest" series

Monsters cast respond to Erik Menendez's statement slamming the "inaccurate" series

Ex Love is Blind star reveals how little contestants get paid

Love is Blind star reveals shocking low pay on the hit Netflix show

Who is Lyle Menendez's wife Rebecca Sneed and how did they meet?

Who is Lyle Menendez's wife? His relationships with Rebecca Sneed and Anna Eriksson explained
MAFS UK has treated viewers to some stunning filming locations

Where is MAFS UK 2024 filmed? All the locations revealed

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Zendaya and Tom Hollands’s complete relationship timeline - how they met to where they are now
Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life

Billie Eilish’s Dating History, Her Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Jesse Rutherford
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star

Dua Lipa

TV & Films

After

Married At First Sight UK

Love Island

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2023

Bridgerton

Selling Sunset

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Ed Sheeran

Ariana Grande

Harry Styles

Rihanna

Justin Bieber

Taylor Swift

Stormzy

Billie Eilish

Lewis Capaldi

Aitch

Featured Podcasts

Making The Album

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Reel Talk with Honey & Jonathan Ross

Closet Confessions

The Osbournes Podcast

Pop Culture with Chanté Joseph

Featured Playlists

Hottest Hits

Acoustic Hits

K-Pop

Fresh Music Friday

Throwback Hits