How Old Were Lyle And Erik Menendez When They Killed Their Parents?

How Old Were Lyle And Erik Menendez When They Killed Their Parents? Their Ages Explained. Picture: Netflix

By Sam Prance

The ages of the Menendez brothers in Netflix's Monsters: The Lyle And Erik Menendez Story.

Netflix's Monsters: The Lyle And Erik Menendez Story may leave you wondering how old the Menendez brothers were when they killed their parents. You may also wonder how old the show's actors Nicholas Alexander Chavez and Cooper Koch are.

Lyle Menendez and Erik Menendez both became the subjects of intense media scrutiny when it became public knowledge that they had killed their parents, José and Kitty, in 1989. Their trial was televised in the US and people were divided over whether or not the brothers were cold-blooded murderers or victims of parental abuse who acted out in self defence.

People also became invested in the crime because of how young Lyle and Erik were at the time they killed José and Kitty.

How old are the Menendez brothers in Monsters?

Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story trailer

How Old Was Lyle Menendez When He Killed His Parents?

Lyle Menendez was 21 years old when he murdered his parents with his brother Erik on 20th August 1989.

At the time, Lyle had been studying at Princeton University but he was put on academic probation for poor grades and later suspended from the university. When the murder took place, Lyle was living back at home with his parents and Erik.

How Old Is Lyle Menendez Now?

Lyle was born on 10th January 1968 and he's currently 56 years old.

Lyle and Erik weren't charged with the murder of their parents until December 1992 when Lyle was 24 years old and they weren't sentenced to life in prison until July 1996 when Lyle was 28 years old. He's currently served 28 years behind bars.

How Old Was Erik Menendez When He Killed His Parents?

At just 18 years old, Erik Menendez was three years younger than his brother when they killed José and Kitty.

Erik studied at Beverly Hills High School where he had average grades and excelled in tennis as is depicted in Monsters: The Lyle And Erik Menendez Story. Two weeks before the murder, Erik tried out for the 1989 Boys' Junior National Tennis Championship.

How Old Is Erik Menendez Now?

Today, Erik is 53 years old and he was born on 27th November 1970.

Like his brother he's served 28 years in prison and he was given a life sentence at the age of 25 in 1996.

Nicholas Alexander Chavez, who plays Lyle Menendez in Monsters, is 25 years old, making him four years older than Lyle at the time of the real life murders.

Erik Menendez actor Cooper Koch is 28 years old and is actually 10 years older than Erik at the start of Monsters. He's also three years older than Nicholas who plays his older brother in the show.

