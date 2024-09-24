Netflix Monsters: Over 300,000 people sign petition to free Lyle and Erik Menendez from prison

24 September 2024, 17:59

Netflix Monsters: Over 300,000 people sign petition to free Lyle and Erik Menendez from prison
Netflix Monsters: Over 300,000 people sign petition to free Lyle and Erik Menendez from prison. Picture: Netflix, MIKE NELSON/AFP via Getty Images
Sam Prance

By Sam Prance

Following the release of Netflix's Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story, people are petitioning for the Menendez brothers to get a court appeal.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

[TRIGGER WARNING: This article contains details about sexual assault and abuse.]

Over 300,000 people have signed a petition for Lyle and Erik Menendez to have a retrial and be released from prison.

Netflix's Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story has brought newfound attention to the controversial case of the Menendez brothers. In 1989, Lyle Menendez and Erik Menendez murdered their parents and were later sentenced to life in prison. Both Lyle and Erik claimed during their case that they were victims of parental sexual abuse.

In the wake of Lyle and Erik's imprisonment, people have argued that the Menendez brothers deserve a retrial and an appeal based on the abuse they allegedly experienced. Now, a petition to free them both from prison is going viral.

Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story trailer

In 2019, a woman named Micailla Beachman set up a Change.org petition titled: "Appeal for Menendez Brothers."

The petition calls for Lyle and Erik Menendez receive an appeal based on a California bill that "allows incarcerated people, convicted of crimes related to their experiences of being abused, to submit a petition for a writ of habeas corpus challenging their original convictions."

At the time Micailla published the petition, thousands of people signed it. Now, following the release of Netflix's Monsters series, that number has skyrocketed to over 300,000 with many people suggesting that the brothers shouldn't even be prison anymore.

In one comment under the petition someone wrote: "Child sexual abuse is a disgusting, heinous and inexcusable crime. I feel the Menendez brothers deserve a chance to be heard.

Another added: "It's heartbreaking that our justice system has done this to these brothers. I can't even put into words how completely wrong this entire situation is."

Menendez Brothers
Menendez Brothers. Picture: Getty

As it stands, there's no update on the Mendez brothers receiving a retrial or being released from prison. However, in April 2023, former Menudo boy band member Roy Rosselló claimed that Lyle and Erik's father José Menendez drugged and raped him when he was just 14 years old.

Following Roy's claims, Erik and Lyle's attorneys have filed a new petition for them to receive an appeal but, as of right now, they remain in prison.

If you, or someone you know, is a survivor of sexual assault, the following organisations may be able to help.

Read more Capital Buzz here:

WATCH: Agatha All Along Cast Take On A Chaotic Mystery Interview

Agatha All Along Cast Take On A Chaotic Mystery Interview

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Shop our merch

Latest TV & Film News

The experts paired Adam and Polly together on MAFS UK 2024

Are Polly And Adam Still Together From MAFS UK 2024?

The experts paired Sacha and Ross together on MAFS UK 2024

Are Ross and Sacha still together from MAFS UK 2024?

Holly Ditchfield is part of the MAFS UK 2024 cast

Who’s Holly from MAFS UK? - Age, job, famous friends, Instagram and where she’s from

Artwork for Wizards Of Waverly Place sequel released

When Is The Wizards Of Waverly Place Reboot Coming Out? Release Date, Cast, Plot & Trailer

Alex was paired with Holly by the experts on MAFS UK 2024

Who Is Alex Henry from MAFS UK? Age, job, Instagram and why he was 'jailed'

A look at MAFS Eve's transformation

MAFS UK's Eve before and after major bodybuilding transformation

Did Lyle Menendez Wear A Wig? The True Story Behind His Hair Explained

Did Lyle Menendez Wear A Wig? The True Story Behind His Hair Loss Explained

Alex and Holly were paired by the experts in MAFS UK 2024

MAFS UK viewers call out experts for 'poor matchmaking' between Alex and Holly

Paul Brunson spoken about the future of Emma and Caspar's relationship

MAFS expert Paul Brunson appears to hint that Emma and Caspar are still together

Alex Henry will feature in MAFS UK 2024

MAFS UK 2024's Alex Henry 'Jailed' After Filming Reality Series

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Zendaya and Tom Hollands’s complete relationship timeline - how they met to where they are now
Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life

Billie Eilish’s Dating History, Her Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Jesse Rutherford
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star

Dua Lipa

TV & Films

After

Married At First Sight UK

Love Island

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2023

Bridgerton

Selling Sunset

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Ed Sheeran

Ariana Grande

Harry Styles

Rihanna

Justin Bieber

Taylor Swift

Stormzy

Billie Eilish

Lewis Capaldi

Aitch

Featured Podcasts

Making The Album

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Reel Talk with Honey & Jonathan Ross

Closet Confessions

The Osbournes Podcast

Pop Culture with Chanté Joseph

Featured Playlists

Hottest Hits

Acoustic Hits

K-Pop

Fresh Music Friday

Throwback Hits