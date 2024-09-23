Erik Menendez slams Ryan Murphy over "vile" and "inaccurate" lies in Netflix's Monsters

23 September 2024, 16:38

Erik Menendez slams Ryan Murphy over "vile" and "inaccurate" lies in Netflix&squot;s Monsters
Erik Menendez slams Ryan Murphy over "vile" and "inaccurate" lies in Netflix's Monsters. Picture: Netflix, Ted Soqui/Sygma via Getty Images
Sam Prance

By Sam Prance

Erik Menendez's wife Tammi Menendez shared a statement from her husband about his portrayal in Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

[TRIGGER WARNING: This article contains details about sexual assault and abuse.]

The real-life Erik Menendez has criticised Ryan Murphy and Netflix over their "ruinous" depiction of him and his brother Lyle Menendez in the new series Monsters: The Lyle And Erik Menendez Story. Erik says the show is rooted in "blatant lies".

As soon as Monsters: The Lyle And Erik Menendez Story debuted on Netflix, the TV show immediately sparked controversy. Based on the case of Lyle Menendez and Erik Menendez, the series explores how the Menendez brothers murdered their parents, in what they claim was an act of self defence, before being sentenced to life in prison.

While the performances by lead stars Nicholas Alexander Chavez (Lyle) and Cooper Koch (Erik) have received widespread critical acclaim, people have criticised the series for sexualising both Lyle and Erik, "implying incest" between them, and failing to properly shine light on the sexual abuse they allegedly experienced at the hands of their father.

Now, Erik, who is serving life in prison, has issued a statement in response to Monsters through his wife Tammi Menendez.

Is Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story accurate?

Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story trailer

Taking to X/Twitter after the show came out, Tammi shared a statement in Erik's own words. Calling out Monsters, Erik says: "I believed we had moved beyond the lies and ruinous character portrayals of Lyle, creating a caricature of Lyle rooted in horrible and blatant lies rampant in the show. I can only believe they were done so on purpose."

He adds: "It is with a heavy heart that I say, I believe Ryan Murphy cannot be this naive and inaccurate about the facts of our lives so as to do this without bad intent. It is sad for me to know that Netflix’s dishonest portrayal of the tragedies surrounding our crime have taken the painful truths several steps backward."

Erik claims that the the Netflix miniseries supports "a belief system that males were not sexually abused, and that males experienced rape trauma differently than women.”

Multiple 'characters' in Monsters suggest that the Menendez brothers lied about being victims of abuse.

Elsewhere, Erik writes: "So now Murphy shapes his horrible narrative through vile and appalling character portrayals of Lyle and of me and disheartening slander. Is the truth not enough? Let the truth stand as the truth. How demoralising to know that one man with power can undermine decades of progress in shedding light on childhood trauma."

Erik also took the time to thank those who've "reach out and supported" him and Lyle.

As it stands, Netflix and Ryan Murphy are yet to respond to Erik's statement.

If you, or someone you know, is a survivor of sexual assault, the following organisations may be able to help.

Read more about Monsters here:

WATCH: Agatha All Along Cast Take On A Chaotic Mystery Interview

Agatha All Along Cast Take On A Chaotic Mystery Interview

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Shop our merch

Latest TV & Film News

Eve was paired with Charlie by the experts on MAFS UK 2024

Facts about Eve from MAFS UK - Age, job, Instagram and how she looked before

What days can I watch Married At First Sight?

What days is Married At First Sight UK on? The days and times for MAFS UK

Charlie took a swipe at wife Eve after threatening to quit the experiment

MAFS UK’s Charlie takes swipe at wife Eve after ‘quitting’ the experiment

Molly Mae has done her first interview since her split with Tommy Fury

Molly-Mae Hague says she has ‘more confidence’ since Tommy Fury split

Who is Zendaya dating and who are her exes?

Who is Zendaya dating? Her boyfriend and ex-boyfriends revealed

Features

Did Lyle Menendez Wear A Wig? The True Story Behind His Hair Explained

Did Lyle Menendez Wear A Wig? The True Story Behind His Hair Loss Explained

Big Brother returns in 2024

Big Brother UK 2024 start date confirmed

Joey Essex and Jessy Potts have split after Love Island

Why Joey Essex and Jessy Potts split two months after Love Island

Love Island

Jessy and Joey have now addressed their split

Jessy Potts goes on revenge post spree as Joey Essex addresses their split

Love Island

Were the Menendez brothers lovers? Is Erik Menendez gay? Monsters is facing backlash over its homo-erotic themes.

Netflix's Monsters Slammed For "Implying" Incest Between Erik And Lyle Menendez

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Zendaya and Tom Hollands’s complete relationship timeline - how they met to where they are now
Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life

Billie Eilish’s Dating History, Her Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Jesse Rutherford
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star

Dua Lipa

TV & Films

After

Married At First Sight UK

Love Island

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2023

Bridgerton

Selling Sunset

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Ed Sheeran

Ariana Grande

Harry Styles

Rihanna

Justin Bieber

Taylor Swift

Stormzy

Billie Eilish

Lewis Capaldi

Aitch

Featured Podcasts

Making The Album

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Reel Talk with Honey & Jonathan Ross

Closet Confessions

The Osbournes Podcast

Pop Culture with Chanté Joseph

Featured Playlists

Hottest Hits

Acoustic Hits

K-Pop

Fresh Music Friday

Throwback Hits