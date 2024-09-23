Erik Menendez slams Ryan Murphy over "vile" and "inaccurate" lies in Netflix's Monsters

Erik Menendez slams Ryan Murphy over "vile" and "inaccurate" lies in Netflix's Monsters. Picture: Netflix, Ted Soqui/Sygma via Getty Images

By Sam Prance

Erik Menendez's wife Tammi Menendez shared a statement from her husband about his portrayal in Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story.

[TRIGGER WARNING: This article contains details about sexual assault and abuse.]

The real-life Erik Menendez has criticised Ryan Murphy and Netflix over their "ruinous" depiction of him and his brother Lyle Menendez in the new series Monsters: The Lyle And Erik Menendez Story. Erik says the show is rooted in "blatant lies".

As soon as Monsters: The Lyle And Erik Menendez Story debuted on Netflix, the TV show immediately sparked controversy. Based on the case of Lyle Menendez and Erik Menendez, the series explores how the Menendez brothers murdered their parents, in what they claim was an act of self defence, before being sentenced to life in prison.

While the performances by lead stars Nicholas Alexander Chavez (Lyle) and Cooper Koch (Erik) have received widespread critical acclaim, people have criticised the series for sexualising both Lyle and Erik, "implying incest" between them, and failing to properly shine light on the sexual abuse they allegedly experienced at the hands of their father.

Now, Erik, who is serving life in prison, has issued a statement in response to Monsters through his wife Tammi Menendez.

Is Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story accurate?

Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story trailer

Taking to X/Twitter after the show came out, Tammi shared a statement in Erik's own words. Calling out Monsters, Erik says: "I believed we had moved beyond the lies and ruinous character portrayals of Lyle, creating a caricature of Lyle rooted in horrible and blatant lies rampant in the show. I can only believe they were done so on purpose."

He adds: "It is with a heavy heart that I say, I believe Ryan Murphy cannot be this naive and inaccurate about the facts of our lives so as to do this without bad intent. It is sad for me to know that Netflix’s dishonest portrayal of the tragedies surrounding our crime have taken the painful truths several steps backward."

Erik claims that the the Netflix miniseries supports "a belief system that males were not sexually abused, and that males experienced rape trauma differently than women.”

Multiple 'characters' in Monsters suggest that the Menendez brothers lied about being victims of abuse.

Elsewhere, Erik writes: "So now Murphy shapes his horrible narrative through vile and appalling character portrayals of Lyle and of me and disheartening slander. Is the truth not enough? Let the truth stand as the truth. How demoralising to know that one man with power can undermine decades of progress in shedding light on childhood trauma."

Erik also took the time to thank those who've "reach out and supported" him and Lyle.

As it stands, Netflix and Ryan Murphy are yet to respond to Erik's statement.

If you, or someone you know, is a survivor of sexual assault, the following organisations may be able to help.

