Who Plays Erik Menendez In Monsters? Cooper Koch's Age, Height And Previous Roles

20 September 2024, 11:36

Cooper Koch (left) stars alongside Nicholas Alexander Chavez in Netflix's Monsters: The Lyle & Erik Menendez Story
Cooper Koch (left) stars alongside Nicholas Alexander Chavez in Netflix's Monsters: The Lyle & Erik Menendez Story. Picture: Getty
Katie Louise Smith

By Katie Louise Smith

Cooper Koch plays Erik Menendez in Netflix's Monsters series. Get to know the actor here.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story has finally landed on Netflix and viewers are already hooked on Ryan Murphy's latest true crime dramatisation. But who plays Erik Menendez in the new series?

The follow up to the massively successful Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story follows brothers Lyle and Erik Menendez who murdered their own parents, José and Kitty Menenderz. The brothers were both given life sentences without the possibility of parole, but have maintained that they acted in self-defence, and said that they were abused by their parents.

Cooper Koch plays Erik Menendez, the youngest brother, opposite Nicholas Alexander Chavez as Lyle. Here's everything you need to know about the rising star.

Cooper Koch plays Erik Menendez in Netflix's Monsters series
Cooper Koch plays Erik Menendez in Netflix's Monsters series. Picture: Steve Granitz/FilmMagic), Netflix

How old is Cooper Koch?

Cooper Koch is 28 years old, and was born on July 16th, 1996.

Despite playing the younger Menendez sibling, Cooper is actually 3 years older than Nicholas Alexander Chavez. He's also 10 years older than Erik Menendez, who was just 18 years old at the time of the murders.

How tall is Cooper Koch?

According to his Wilhelmina modelling profile, Cooper is 6ft 1 inches tall. He's pretty much the same height as Nicholas, and the duo are roughly the same height at the Menendez brothers who both stood around 6ft tall.

Where is Cooper Koch from?

Cooper is an American actor who was born in Calabasas, California.

Who is Cooper Koch's brother Payton Koch?

Cooper might be a star in front of the camera, but his brother Payton worked behind the camera and has been nominated for an Emmy. Payton has worked on several Ryan Murphy shows including American Horror Story and Ratched in the editorial department.

He picked up an Emmy nod in the Outstanding Picture Editing For A Single-Camera Comedy Series for his work on Only Murders In The Building.

Payton shared a sweet Instagram post congratulating Cooper on the release of Monsters.

What other TV shows and movies has Cooper Koch been in?

Cooper has a handful of credits to his name but Monsters is his first big leading role in a major TV series. Previously, you may have seen Cooper in A New York Christmas Wedding, the 2022 slasher film They/Them or 2022's body horror Swallowed.

With those horror roles under his belt, could he one day join the American Horror Story universe? Something tells us this isn't the last we've seen of Cooper in the Ryan Murphy cinematic universe.

Cooper Koch plays Erik Menendez in Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story
Cooper Koch plays Erik Menendez in Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story. Picture: Netflix

Cooper Koch plays Erik Menendez in Netflix's Monsters series

Cooper plays the youngest Menendez brother, Erik, in Ryan Murphy's second instalment of the Monster series.

Cooper was cast alongside Nicholas Alexander Chavez (who plays Lyle) back in June 2023. But before they could even get stuck into the series, both the writers and the actors guilds went on strike. The cameras eventually started rolling in early 2024.

Monsters follows the two brothers who killed their parents back in 1989 and the events surrounding the murders. Both brothers were convicted of first-degree murder and sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole. Cooper told ET that he hopes the series leads to conversations about abuse and mental health.

Who is Cooper Koch dating? Is he in a relationship?

Cooper isn't actually on social media (he doesn't have an Instagram!) so it's not known if he is currently dating someone.

Read more from Capital Buzz here:

WATCH: Agatha All Along Cast Take On A Chaotic Mystery Interview

Agatha All Along Cast Take On A Chaotic Mystery Interview

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Shop our merch

Latest TV & Film News

Meet MAFS bride Polly

Facts About Polly From MAFS UK Including Age, Job, Weight Loss & More

Meet MAFS UK's Adam Nightingale

Facts About Adam From MAFS UK - Age, Job, Instagram, Where He's From & More

Nicholas Alexander Chavez plays Lyle Menendez in Netflix's Monsters series

Who Plays Lyle Menendez In Monsters? Nicholas Alexander Chavez's Age, Height And Previous Roles
'Chats' are happening for the upcoming season of I'm A Celeb

I'm A Celeb Line-Up 2024 Rumours Underway With New Campmate In Talks

Were the Menendez brothers lovers? Is Erik Menendez gay? Monsters is facing backlash over its homo-erotic themes.

Netflix's Monsters Slammed For "Implying" Incest Between Erik And Lyle Menendez

Squid Game season two is coming soon

When Is Squid Game Season 2 Coming Out? Release Date, Trailer, Cast & More

Did Lyle Menendez Wear A Wig? The True Story Behind His Hair Explained

Did Lyle Menendez Wear A Wig? The True Story Behind His Hair Loss Explained

Margot Robbie's production company are making The Sims into a movie

Margot Robbie’s ‘Sims’ Movie And Everything We Know

Emily In Paris season 5 has been announced

Emily In Paris Season 5 Release Date, Cast & What Will Happen

Four cast members have appeared on TV in the past

All The TV Shows The MAFS UK 2024 Cast Have Been On Before

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life

Billie Eilish’s Dating History, Her Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Jesse Rutherford
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star

Dua Lipa

TV & Films

After

Married At First Sight UK

Love Island

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2023

Bridgerton

Selling Sunset

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Ed Sheeran

Ariana Grande

Harry Styles

Rihanna

Justin Bieber

Taylor Swift

Stormzy

Billie Eilish

Lewis Capaldi

Aitch

Featured Podcasts

Making The Album

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Reel Talk with Honey & Jonathan Ross

Closet Confessions

The Osbournes Podcast

Pop Culture with Chanté Joseph

Featured Playlists

Hottest Hits

Acoustic Hits

K-Pop

Fresh Music Friday

Throwback Hits