Who Plays Lyle Menendez In Monsters? Nicholas Alexander Chavez's Age, Height And Previous Roles

19 September 2024, 21:44

Nicholas Alexander Chavez plays Lyle Menendez in Netflix's Monsters series
Nicholas Alexander Chavez plays Lyle Menendez in Netflix's Monsters series. Picture: Steve Granitz/FilmMagic, Netflix
Katie Louise Smith

By Katie Louise Smith

Nicholas Alexander Chavez plays Lyle Menendez in Netflix's Monsters series. Get to know the actor here.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Two years after dominating Netflix with Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, Ryan Murphy is back at it again with a brand new series all about Lyle and Erik Menendez. But who plays Lyle Menendez in the new show?

Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story is a dramatisation of the real life murder of José and Kitty Menendez at the hands of their sons, Lyle and Erik. To this day, the brothers have maintained that the act was done in self-defence, and have said that they were abused by their parents. The show examines the build up the brutal murder and the well publicised trial.

Newcomer Nicholas Alexander Chavez plays Lyle Menendez, the eldest brother, opposite Cooper Koch as Erik. Here's everything you need to know about the rising star.

Nicholas Alexander Chavez (right) stars alongside Cooper Koch in Netflix's Monsters: The Lyle & Erik Menendez Story
Nicholas Alexander Chavez (right) stars alongside Cooper Koch in Netflix's Monsters: The Lyle & Erik Menendez Story. Picture: Getty

How old is Nicholas Alexander Chavez?

Nicholas is currently 25 years old, and he was born on September 6th, 1999. At time of filming Monsters, Nicholas was just a few years old than Lyle Menendez who was 21 at the time of the murders.

How tall is Nicholas Alexander Chavez?

According to his IMDb Pro profile, Nicholas is 6ft 1 inches tall.

He stands at a similar height to his Monsters co-star and on-screen brother Cooper Koch. The duo are the same height as the Menendez brothers who were both around 6ft tall. Lyle, who Nicholas portrays, was the slightly taller brother.

Where is Nicholas Alexander Chavez from?

Nicholas is an American actor who was born in Houston, Texas. He lived in Texas before relocating to Denver, Colorado with this family.

Shortly after enrolling in Mason Gross School of the Arts at Rutger's University in New Jersey, he moved to Los Angeles to pursue acting full time.

Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story trailer

What other TV shows and movies has Nicholas Alexander Chavez been in?

Before starring as Lyle Menendez in Monsters: The Lyle & Erik Menendez Story on Netflix, Nicholas was best known for his role as Spencer Cassadine in General Hospital.

He joined the show in 2021 (his television debut!) and left the series in 2024. He won the Daytime Emmy for Outstanding Young Performance in a Drama Series. Not bad for his first major role, huh?

Nicholas is just getting started and will follow up his role in Monsters with another Ryan Murphy show. He's set to play Father Charlie in the upcoming Grotesquerie series.

Nicholas Chavez won the Daytime Emmy for Outstanding Young Performer in a Drama Series for his role in 'General Hospital'
Nicholas Chavez won the Daytime Emmy for Outstanding Young Performer in a Drama Series for his role in 'General Hospital'. Picture: Alamy

Nicholas Alexander Chavez plays Lyle Menendez in Netflix's Monsters series

Nicholas plays the eldest Menendez brother, Lyle, in Ryan Murphy's second instalment of the Monster series.

Nicholas was cast alongside Cooper Koch (who plays Erik) back in June 2023, before the writers strike happened. Of course, they then had to wait until the writers and actors strikes were over before starting on the show.

The dramatised true crime series follows the two brothers who killed their parents back in 1989 and the events surrounding the murders. Both brothers were convicted of first-degree murder and sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Who does Nicholas Chavez play in Grotesquerie?

Nicholas is set to play the main role of Father Charlie in Ryan Murphy's new horror series. The show is set to follow a series of terrible crimes that plague a small town, but the details are still underwraps.

The series follows a detective (Niecy Nash) and nun (Micaela Diamond) as they investigate the horrifying goings on.

Nicholas Alexander Chavez plays Father Charlie in Ryan Murphy's Grotesquerie
Nicholas Alexander Chavez plays Father Charlie in Ryan Murphy's Grotesquerie. Picture: FX

Does Nicholas Alexander Chavez have a girlfriend? Who is he dating?

Nicholas is dating actress Victoria Abbott. According to their social media pages, the couple have been together since early 2024.

While they haven't spoke about their relationship, they both have roles in Ryan Murphy's new Grotesquerie series so it's likely that they met while filming.

Victoria has previously appeared in Geisting and Netflix's Echoes. She's set to play the role of Andrea Salana in three episodes of Grotesquerie.

Read more from Capital Buzz here:

WATCH: Agatha All Along Cast Take On A Chaotic Mystery Interview

Agatha All Along Cast Take On A Chaotic Mystery Interview

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Shop our merch

Latest TV & Film News

Did Lyle Menendez Wear A Wig? The True Story Behind His Hair Explained

Did Lyle Menendez Wear A Wig? The True Story Behind His Hair Explained

Margot Robbie's production company are making The Sims into a movie

Margot Robbie’s ‘Sims’ Movie And Everything We Know

Squid Game season two is coming soon

When Is Squid Game Season 2 Coming Out? Release Date And More Details Confirmed

Emily In Paris season 5 has been announced

Emily In Paris Season 5 Release Date, Cast & What Will Happen

Four cast members have appeared on TV in the past

All The TV Shows The MAFS UK 2024 Cast Have Been On Before

Caspar and Emma were paired by the experts on MAFS UK 2024

MAFS UK Viewers Defend Emma After Caspar Cruelly Admits Not Finding Her Attractive

The latest on Love Island's summer 2024 couples

Which Love Island 2024 Couples Are Still Together?

Love Island

Joey Essex and Jessy Potts have split after Love Island

Why Joey Essex And Jessy Potts Split Two Months After Love Island

Love Island

Paul from MAFS UK popped into Capital Breakfast

Paul C Brunson On How MAFS UK Is Like ‘Free Therapy’ For Viewers

Uglies 2: Pretties Movie Release Date, Cast, Trailer, Book Plot And News

Will There Be An Uglies 2? Pretties Movie Release Date, Cast, Trailer, Book Plot And News

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life

Billie Eilish’s Dating History, Her Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Jesse Rutherford
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star

Dua Lipa

TV & Films

After

Married At First Sight UK

Love Island

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2023

Bridgerton

Selling Sunset

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Ed Sheeran

Ariana Grande

Harry Styles

Rihanna

Justin Bieber

Taylor Swift

Stormzy

Billie Eilish

Lewis Capaldi

Aitch

Featured Podcasts

Making The Album

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Reel Talk with Honey & Jonathan Ross

Closet Confessions

The Osbournes Podcast

Pop Culture with Chanté Joseph

Featured Playlists

Hottest Hits

Acoustic Hits

K-Pop

Fresh Music Friday

Throwback Hits