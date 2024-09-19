Who Plays Lyle Menendez In Monsters? Nicholas Alexander Chavez's Age, Height And Previous Roles

Nicholas Alexander Chavez plays Lyle Menendez in Netflix's Monsters series. Picture: Steve Granitz/FilmMagic, Netflix

By Katie Louise Smith

Nicholas Alexander Chavez plays Lyle Menendez in Netflix's Monsters series. Get to know the actor here.

Two years after dominating Netflix with Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, Ryan Murphy is back at it again with a brand new series all about Lyle and Erik Menendez. But who plays Lyle Menendez in the new show?

Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story is a dramatisation of the real life murder of José and Kitty Menendez at the hands of their sons, Lyle and Erik. To this day, the brothers have maintained that the act was done in self-defence, and have said that they were abused by their parents. The show examines the build up the brutal murder and the well publicised trial.

Newcomer Nicholas Alexander Chavez plays Lyle Menendez, the eldest brother, opposite Cooper Koch as Erik. Here's everything you need to know about the rising star.

Nicholas Alexander Chavez (right) stars alongside Cooper Koch in Netflix's Monsters: The Lyle & Erik Menendez Story. Picture: Getty

How old is Nicholas Alexander Chavez?

Nicholas is currently 25 years old, and he was born on September 6th, 1999. At time of filming Monsters, Nicholas was just a few years old than Lyle Menendez who was 21 at the time of the murders.

How tall is Nicholas Alexander Chavez?

According to his IMDb Pro profile, Nicholas is 6ft 1 inches tall.

He stands at a similar height to his Monsters co-star and on-screen brother Cooper Koch. The duo are the same height as the Menendez brothers who were both around 6ft tall. Lyle, who Nicholas portrays, was the slightly taller brother.

Where is Nicholas Alexander Chavez from?

Nicholas is an American actor who was born in Houston, Texas. He lived in Texas before relocating to Denver, Colorado with this family.

Shortly after enrolling in Mason Gross School of the Arts at Rutger's University in New Jersey, he moved to Los Angeles to pursue acting full time.

Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story trailer

What other TV shows and movies has Nicholas Alexander Chavez been in?

Before starring as Lyle Menendez in Monsters: The Lyle & Erik Menendez Story on Netflix, Nicholas was best known for his role as Spencer Cassadine in General Hospital.

He joined the show in 2021 (his television debut!) and left the series in 2024. He won the Daytime Emmy for Outstanding Young Performance in a Drama Series. Not bad for his first major role, huh?

Nicholas is just getting started and will follow up his role in Monsters with another Ryan Murphy show. He's set to play Father Charlie in the upcoming Grotesquerie series.

Nicholas Chavez won the Daytime Emmy for Outstanding Young Performer in a Drama Series for his role in 'General Hospital'. Picture: Alamy

Nicholas Alexander Chavez plays Lyle Menendez in Netflix's Monsters series

Nicholas plays the eldest Menendez brother, Lyle, in Ryan Murphy's second instalment of the Monster series.

Nicholas was cast alongside Cooper Koch (who plays Erik) back in June 2023, before the writers strike happened. Of course, they then had to wait until the writers and actors strikes were over before starting on the show.

The dramatised true crime series follows the two brothers who killed their parents back in 1989 and the events surrounding the murders. Both brothers were convicted of first-degree murder and sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Who does Nicholas Chavez play in Grotesquerie?

Nicholas is set to play the main role of Father Charlie in Ryan Murphy's new horror series. The show is set to follow a series of terrible crimes that plague a small town, but the details are still underwraps.

The series follows a detective (Niecy Nash) and nun (Micaela Diamond) as they investigate the horrifying goings on.

Nicholas Alexander Chavez plays Father Charlie in Ryan Murphy's Grotesquerie. Picture: FX

Does Nicholas Alexander Chavez have a girlfriend? Who is he dating?

Nicholas is dating actress Victoria Abbott. According to their social media pages, the couple have been together since early 2024.

While they haven't spoke about their relationship, they both have roles in Ryan Murphy's new Grotesquerie series so it's likely that they met while filming.

Victoria has previously appeared in Geisting and Netflix's Echoes. She's set to play the role of Andrea Salana in three episodes of Grotesquerie.

