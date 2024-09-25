Who is Erik Menendez's wife Tammi Menendez and how did they meet?

25 September 2024, 14:52

Who is Erik Menendez's wife Tammi Menendez and how did they meet?
Who is Erik Menendez's wife Tammi Menendez and how did they meet? . Picture: Ted Soqui/Sygma via Getty Images, Chris Morton/Online USA
Sam Prance

By Sam Prance

Erik Menendez married Tammi Menendez in prison and Tammi's daughter Talia Menendez now calls Erik her dad.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The real-life Erik Menendez in Netflix's Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story got married in prison. Who is his wife Tammi Menendez though, and how did the couple meet? Here's what they've said about their relationship.

Based on the horrifying true story of Lyle and Erik Menendez, the controversial new mini-series explores why the brothers murdered their parents, their highly-publicised court trials and eventual prison sentences. However, it doesn't explore what's happened to them since imprisonment.

In episode 8, Erik is seen reading a letter from "Tammi" as Dominick Dunne describes her as his "girlfriend". In real life, Erik Menendez is now married to that woman, named Tammi Menendez. Together, they co-parent Tammi's daughter Talia Menendez and Tammi's written a memoir about their lives.

Who is Erik Menendez married to?

Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story trailer

How did Erik Menendez meet his wife Tammi Menendez?

Before crossing paths with Erik, Tammi was married to a man named Chuck Saccoman. She was living with Chuck and her teenage daughter when she first came across Erik's trial on TV. Moved by Erik's case, Tammi wrote a letter to Erik in prison. Speaking to People, Tammi said: "I told [Chuck] that I was going to write to Erik. He said to go ahead."

Erik has since told People that he was immediately taken by Tammi's letter. He explained: "I saw Tammi’s letter and I felt something. I received thousands of letters, but I set this one aside. I got a feeling. And I wrote her back. Tammi and I continued to correspond. I enjoyed writing to her. It was a slow friendship."

As for what Tammi meant to him, he said: "It was special to me because it was not associated with the trial and the media. Tammi was someone not in the craziness."

How did Erik Menendez meet his wife?
How did Erik Menendez meet his wife? Picture: Kim Kulish/Sygma via Getty Images

When did Erik Menendez start dating Tammi Menendez?

In 1996, Tammi's husband Chuck took his own life two days after she allegedly found out that he was abusing her 15-year-old daughter. Tammi and Chuck also shared a nine-month old daughter named Talia.

Erik then began comforting Tammi and, in August 1997, she visited him for the first time at Folsom State Prison. Erik told People that it was "the most beautiful experience of his life".

Tammi then moved to Sacramento where she began visiting Erik four times a week. He proposed in 1998 and they married in prison. The couple have stayed together ever since.

When did Erik Menendez start dating Tammi Menendez?
When did Erik Menendez start dating Tammi Menendez? Picture: Kypros/Getty Images

Does Erik Menendez have a daughter?

Erik Menendez does not have a biological daughter but Tammi's daughter Talia considers Erik to be her own dad. Talia runs an Instagram account called @seterikmenendezfree where she opens up about her experience visiting Erik in prison and calls for him to be released.

In an Instagram post in 2020, Talia wrote: "My dad was more of a dad than most out in the real world. I remember the guards allowing us to bring in my homework (up to 10 pages) and my dad helping me with it every visit. Now they don’t allow that unfortunately.."

In 2005, NBC News asked Tammi if she was "troubled" by Erik's murder. She replied: "I know his soul. I do know what happened that night. And I do understand. I believe that within everybody put in certain circumstances, you will, you know, be able to kill somebody.  I mean, I do believe that Erik is a very good person."

You can read more about Erik and Tammi's relationship in Tammi's memoir: They Said We’d Never Make It: My Life with Erik Menendez.

Read more Capital Buzz here:

WATCH: Agatha All Along Cast Take On A Chaotic Mystery Interview

Agatha All Along Cast Take On A Chaotic Mystery Interview

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Shop our merch

Latest TV & Film News

Richelle was paired with Orson by the MAFS UK experts in 2024

Who is Richelle from MAFS UK? Age, job, Instagram and where she’s from

Get to know MAFS' Orson

Facts about MAFS UK's Orson including age, job, where he's from & more

Emma was paired with Caspar by the experts in MAFS UK 2024

Who is Emma from MAFS UK? - Age, job, Instagram and her body positivity

Alex hits back at online hate

MAFS UK's Alex reacts to 'hate' amid abuse allegations as his first episode airs

Adam and Polly have struggled with attraction issues in their marriage

MAFS UK viewers horrified as Adam rejects Polly a second time after sleeping with her

How To Watch It Ends With Us Online Via Streaming

When will It Ends With Us be on Netflix? How to watch the movie online via streaming

The experts paired Adam and Polly together on MAFS UK 2024

Are Polly And Adam Still Together From MAFS UK 2024?

The experts paired Sacha and Ross together on MAFS UK 2024

Are Ross and Sacha still together from MAFS UK 2024?

Netflix Monsters: Over 300,000 people sign petition to free Lyle and Erik Menendez from prison

Netflix Monsters: Over 300,000 people sign petition to free Lyle and Erik Menendez from prison
Holly Ditchfield is part of the MAFS UK 2024 cast

Who’s Holly from MAFS UK? - Age, job, famous friends, Instagram and where she’s from

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Zendaya and Tom Hollands’s complete relationship timeline - how they met to where they are now
Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life

Billie Eilish’s Dating History, Her Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Jesse Rutherford
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star

Dua Lipa

TV & Films

After

Married At First Sight UK

Love Island

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2023

Bridgerton

Selling Sunset

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Ed Sheeran

Ariana Grande

Harry Styles

Rihanna

Justin Bieber

Taylor Swift

Stormzy

Billie Eilish

Lewis Capaldi

Aitch

Featured Podcasts

Making The Album

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Reel Talk with Honey & Jonathan Ross

Closet Confessions

The Osbournes Podcast

Pop Culture with Chanté Joseph

Featured Playlists

Hottest Hits

Acoustic Hits

K-Pop

Fresh Music Friday

Throwback Hits