26 September 2024, 15:56

Who is Lyle Menendez's wife? His relationships with Rebecca Sneed and Anna Eriksson explained. Picture: Ted Soqui/Sygma via Getty Images, Netflix
Sam Prance

By Sam Prance

Lyle Menendez has been married twice since being in prison but who are Rebecca Sneed and Anna Eriksson?

Netflix's Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story doesn't really cover Lyle Menendez's love life, outside of his ex Jamie Lee Pisarcik. However, in real life, he's been married twice. So, who are Anna Eriksson and Rebecca Sneed?

If you've watched Monsters on Netflix, you will know that Lyle Menendez is now serving life in prison after murdering his parents with his brother Erik Menendez. The case sparked controversy ever since it happened, in part because, both Erik and Lyle claim they were victims of parental abuse. Some people think they deserve lesser sentences.

While in prison, Lyle married a woman named Anna Eriksson. However, they got a divorce and Lyle is now married to another woman named Rebecca Sneed. But how did Lyle meet his wives? And why did Lyle divorce Anna?

Who is Lyle Menendez married to?

Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story trailer

How did Lyle Menendez meet Anna Eriksson?

Lyle Menendez met his first wife Anna Eriksson after she wrote him a letter in prison. Anna originally worked as a salon receptionist and a model before meeting Lyle. After developing a relationship with him via letters, Anna relocated to LA to be closer to him. They married on the same day Lyle was sentenced to life in prison - 2nd July 1996.

Why did Lyle Menendez divorce Anna Eriksson?

It was Anna who ultimately filed for divorced from Lyle. In 2001, Anna claimed that Lyle had been unfaithful after she discovered that he had been corresponding with other women behind her back from prison.

Who is Lyle Menendez married to? Picture: Ronald L. Soble / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

How did Lyle Menendez meet Rebecca Sneed?

Rebecca Sneed was a magazine journalist who wrote to Lyle Menendez in prison way before they married. In fact, the couple became pen pals 10 years before they tied the knot and they officially married in November 2003. Rebecca keeps out of the spotlight but she visits Lyle weekly in prison.

What has Lyle Menendez said about his marriage?

Talking to PEOPLE in 2017, Lyle said: "Our interaction tends to be very free of distractions and we probably have more intimate conversations than most married spouses do, who are distracted by life's events. We try and talk on the phone every day, sometimes several times a day."

Discussing his marriage further, Lyle added: "I have a very steady, involved marriage and that helps sustain me and brings a lot of peace and joy. It's a counter to the unpredictable, very stressful environment here."

He ended by saying: "People are judgmental, and she has to put up with a lot. But she has the courage to deal with the obstacles. It would be easier to leave, but I’m profoundly grateful that she doesn't."

