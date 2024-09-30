Nobody Wants This season 2: Release date, cast, spoilers and news about the Netflix show

Nobody Wants This season 2: Release date, cast, trailer, plot spoilers and news about the Netflix show. Picture: Netflix

By Sam Prance

Will there be a Nobody Wants This season 2? The creator already has plans for a second season of the Netflix show.

Can't get enough of Netflix's Nobody Wants This and want to know if there will be a season 2? Here's what we know...

Starring Kristen Bell and Adam Brody, Nobody Wants This is quickly becoming everyone's new favourite show. The hilarious and heartwarming romcom series follows Joanne, a sex and dating podcaster, who immediately falls in love with Noah, a popular rabbi. However, their relationship is quickly tested by their cultural differences.

Thanks to Kristen and Adam's incredible chemistry, people are desperate to know what happens to Joanne and Noah after the emotional season 1 finale. Is Nobody Wants This season 2 in the works though? And have Netflix revealed anything about the Nobody Wants This season 2 release date, cast, plot and trailer yet?

When does Nobody Wants This season 2 come out?

Watch the Nobody Wants This trailer

Will there be a Nobody Wants This season 2?

For the time being, Netflix are yet to reveal if Nobody Wants This season 2 is happening. However, based on the show already charting high in Netflix Top 10 lists all around the world, there's a good chance Netflix will bring the TV series back. Netflix season renewal announcements tend to come within the first few months after a show comes out.

As for the cast and crew, both Kristen Bell and Adam Brody have told Rolling Stone that they would play Joanne and Noah "til [their] faces fall off".

When does Nobody Wants This season 2 come out?

We'll have to wait until Netflix announce if they've renewed Nobody Wants This for a second season to know when it would come out. If the show is renewed soon it's possible that season 2 will come out as soon as autumn 2025. However, this will likely depend on the cast's own filming schedules and what else they're up to.

Like season 1, we imagine that season 2 would also have ten 20-30 minutes episodes.

WARNING: NOBODY WANTS THIS SEASON 1 SPOILERS BELOW

Will there be a Nobody Wants This season 2? Picture: Netflix

Who is in the Nobody Wants This season 2 cast?

Based on the fact that no one dies or moves away in Nobody Wants This season 1, our bet is that all the main cast will be back for more romantic antics in Nobody Wants This season 2. If so, expect to see the following actors return:

Kristen Bell - Joanne

Adam Brody - Noah

Justine Lupe - Morgan

Timothy Simons - Sasha

Stephanie Faracy - Lynn

Tovah Feldshuh - Bina

Paul Ben-Victor - Ilan

Jackie Tohn - Esther

Sherry Cola - Ashley

Shiloh Bearman - Miriam Roklov

Will Rebecca be in Nobody Wants This season 2?

Played by Emily Arlook, Noah's ex Rebecca plays a huge role in Nobody Wants This season 1. Even though the couple have officially split, we imagine that Emily will be back as Rebecca in season 2 given that she is still close to Esther and Noah's family.

Elsewhere, it's unclear if Stephen Tobolowsky will be back as Rabbi Cohen now that the character has retired from his job. Like most shows, it's also possible that season 2 will add some new cast members to the mix as well.

Who is in the Nobody Wants This season 2 cast? Picture: Netflix

Nobody Wants This season 2 plot: What will happen?

Nobody Wants This season 1 ends with Noah getting an offer to become head Rabbi and this leads Joanne to realise that she can't convert to Judaism just because she loves Noah. She tells Noah that they have to split but Noah then comes running after Joanne and says he wants to be with her more than anything else.

So does this mean Noah will step down as head Rabbi? Well Nobody Wants This creator Erin Foster has told Vulture that season 2 would focus on Joanne's conversion to Judaism. In other words, Noah will likely take the position and Joanne will ultimately decide to convert to Judaism for herself.

With Noah's mother actively disapproving of Noah and Joanne's relationship, we imagine season 2 will be anything but plain sailing for our favourite couple. And what about Morgan and Sasha? The possibilities are endless.

Is there a Nobody Wants This season 2 trailer?

Netflix are yet to release a Nobody Wants This season 2 trailer but we'll update you if and when there is on.

