Adam Brody in Nobody Wants This is making viewers go feral with thirst

1 October 2024, 15:52

Adam Brody in Nobody Wants This is making viewers go feral with thirst
Adam Brody in Nobody Wants This is making viewers go feral with thirst. Picture: Netflix
Sam Prance

By Sam Prance

In Nobody Wants This, Adam Brody plays a "hot rabbi" called Noah who falls in love with a sex and dating podcast host.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Can I interest you in Adam Brody playing a "hot rabbi" in a hilarious and heartwarming, new rom-com series? Well, the internet has spoken and everyone is officially thirsting over Adam's depiction of Noah in Netflix's Nobody Wants This.

It wouldn't be a reach to argue that Adam Brody was single-handedly responsible for millions of sexual awakenings in the '00s. From playing Dave Rygalski in Gilmore Girls to his breakthrough role as Seth Cohen in The O.C., people all around the world couldn't get enough of Adam and his effortless charm and humour. Seth and Summer 4eva!

Adam has since gone on to appear in popular films like Jennifer's Body, Ready or Not and American Fiction but it's his latest role that's truly turning heads and reminding people why they first fell in love with him in the '00s.

Watch the Nobody Wants This trailer

In Nobody Wants This, Adam Brody plays a rabbi called Noah whose life is turned upside down when he falls in love with a sex and dating podcast host called Joanne (Kristen Bell). The series explores whether or not they'll work as a couple in spite of their differences. More than anything, it's a true rom-com with bucketloads of chemistry.

And it turns out that Adam's hotness is even more powerful now than it was 20 years ago. Reacting on X/Twitter, a viewer wrote: "the deep nostalgia + horniness adam brody is eliciting from me in ‘nobody wants this’ is TOO STRONG, too powerful, too much i had to take a break after ep 5. i was overcome!!!"

Another person added: "Adam Brody’s rizz in this show is off the charts. It’s like Seth Cohen grew a beard and realized how fine he was and sent an entire generation of O.C. girls into heat."

And most succinctly, journalist Lucy Ford summed it up by writing: "there are celeb crushes and then there’s whatever the hell i feel about adam brody."

As it stands, Adam Brody is yet to address the reignited thirst around him. We'll update you if and when he does.

Read more Capital Buzz news here:

WATCH: Agatha All Along Cast Take On A Chaotic Mystery Interview

Agatha All Along Cast Take On A Chaotic Mystery Interview

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Shop our merch

Latest TV & Film News

Are the Menendez brothers getting out of prison? Netflix series doesn't reveal later developments in the case

Will the Menendez brothers get released? Erik Menendez's daughter says new appeal decision is imminent
Sophie Turner 'applauds all single mothers doing it alone'

Sophie Turner calls out press for 'widely misquoting' her single mother comments

What time is MAFS on tonight?

What time is MAFS UK on tonight? Here's when the next episode comes out

Are MAFS couple Eve and Charlie still together?

Are Charlie And Eve From MAFS UK 2024 Still Together?

MAFS Eve spotted with NEW girl amid break up rumours

MAFS UK's Eve and Charlie's split confirmed in new pictures

Nobody Wants This season 2: Release date, cast, trailer, plot spoilers and news about the Netflix show

Nobody Wants This season 2: Release date, cast, spoilers, trailers and news

Are Mimii and Josh still dating outside of the villa?

Are Love Island winners Mimii and Josh still together?

Love Island

Mimii announced her and Josh's break up

Why did Love Island 2024 winners Mimii and Josh split?

Love Island

Alex and Holly were paired together by the experts on MAFS UK 2024

Are Alex And Holly Still Together From MAFS UK 2024?

Emma has spoken out about her and Caspar's time on MAFS UK

MAFS UK's Emma hints at her and Caspar's split following the show

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Zendaya and Tom Hollands’s complete relationship timeline - how they met to where they are now
Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life

Billie Eilish’s Dating History, Her Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Jesse Rutherford
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star

Dua Lipa

TV & Films

After

Married At First Sight UK

Love Island

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2023

Bridgerton

Selling Sunset

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Ed Sheeran

Ariana Grande

Harry Styles

Rihanna

Justin Bieber

Taylor Swift

Stormzy

Billie Eilish

Lewis Capaldi

Aitch

Featured Podcasts

Making The Album

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Reel Talk with Honey & Jonathan Ross

Closet Confessions

The Osbournes Podcast

Pop Culture with Chanté Joseph

Featured Playlists

Hottest Hits

Acoustic Hits

K-Pop

Fresh Music Friday

Throwback Hits