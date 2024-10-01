Adam Brody in Nobody Wants This is making viewers go feral with thirst

Adam Brody in Nobody Wants This is making viewers go feral with thirst. Picture: Netflix

By Sam Prance

In Nobody Wants This, Adam Brody plays a "hot rabbi" called Noah who falls in love with a sex and dating podcast host.

Can I interest you in Adam Brody playing a "hot rabbi" in a hilarious and heartwarming, new rom-com series? Well, the internet has spoken and everyone is officially thirsting over Adam's depiction of Noah in Netflix's Nobody Wants This.

It wouldn't be a reach to argue that Adam Brody was single-handedly responsible for millions of sexual awakenings in the '00s. From playing Dave Rygalski in Gilmore Girls to his breakthrough role as Seth Cohen in The O.C., people all around the world couldn't get enough of Adam and his effortless charm and humour. Seth and Summer 4eva!

Adam has since gone on to appear in popular films like Jennifer's Body, Ready or Not and American Fiction but it's his latest role that's truly turning heads and reminding people why they first fell in love with him in the '00s.

Watch the Nobody Wants This trailer

In Nobody Wants This, Adam Brody plays a rabbi called Noah whose life is turned upside down when he falls in love with a sex and dating podcast host called Joanne (Kristen Bell). The series explores whether or not they'll work as a couple in spite of their differences. More than anything, it's a true rom-com with bucketloads of chemistry.

And it turns out that Adam's hotness is even more powerful now than it was 20 years ago. Reacting on X/Twitter, a viewer wrote: "the deep nostalgia + horniness adam brody is eliciting from me in ‘nobody wants this’ is TOO STRONG, too powerful, too much i had to take a break after ep 5. i was overcome!!!"

Another person added: "Adam Brody’s rizz in this show is off the charts. It’s like Seth Cohen grew a beard and realized how fine he was and sent an entire generation of O.C. girls into heat."

And most succinctly, journalist Lucy Ford summed it up by writing: "there are celeb crushes and then there’s whatever the hell i feel about adam brody."

the deep nostalgia + horniness adam brody is eliciting from me in ‘nobody wants this’ is TOO STRONG, too powerful, too much i had to take a break after ep 5. i was overcome!!! — Kathleen Newman-Bremang (@KathleenNB) September 29, 2024

Adam Brody’s rizz in this show is off the charts. It’s like Seth Cohen grew a beard and realized how fine he was and sent an entire generation of O.C. girls into heat pic.twitter.com/JwyAmM58ip — Emily Bernstein (@emilybern) September 29, 2024

adam brody is the perfect romance lead and we have severely underutilized that in the last 10-15 years — k 🍒 (@mayfoxk8) September 29, 2024

this kiss was fucking insane adam brody the people (whores) have missed you greatly pic.twitter.com/mBGwr5z4wo — a (@nancydunnes) September 26, 2024

there are celeb crushes and then there’s whatever the hell i feel about adam brody — spooky ford 🎃 (@lucyj_ford) September 26, 2024

one day you’re 14 daydreaming about Adam Brody’s fictional character and next thing you know you’re 34 daydreaming about Adam Brody’s fictional character#NobodyWantsThis pic.twitter.com/mjCVC5WucW — T (@teewatterss) October 1, 2024

calling a show that stars adam brody “nobody wants this” is so crazy like hmmm actually i think everybody wants this — b (@pauliebleek3r) September 21, 2024

As it stands, Adam Brody is yet to address the reignited thirst around him. We'll update you if and when he does.

