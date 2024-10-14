Is Rudy Pankow leaving Outer Banks after season 4? The rumours explained

14 October 2024, 21:10

Is Rudy Pankow leaving Outer Banks? The rumours explained
Is Rudy Pankow leaving Outer Banks? The rumours explained. Picture: Donato Sardella/Getty Images for Parfums Christian Dior, Netflix
Katie Louise Smith

By Katie Louise Smith

Does JJ die in Outer Banks season 4? Is Rudy Pankow leaving? Here's why OBX fans are worried about Rudy and JJ's future.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Rudy Pankow's JJ Maybank is not only one of the most popular Outer Banks characters, but he's also an integral part of the show and season 4's big plot twist storyline. So why do fans think he's leaving after season 4? Let's break it all down...

With Outer Banks season 4 finally hitting our screens, fans have (understandably, based on Netflix's track record) been wondering if the show might soon be coming to an end. Thankfully, it looks like Outer Banks season 5 is (probably) on the cards but that hasn't stopped rumours spreading about the cast's future on the show amongst OBX fans on social media.

There is currently no confirmation or any solid evidence that Rudy (or any other member of the cast) is leaving Outer Banks, or that JJ is being written out. All the speculation seems to have stemmed from a 2024 interview, and several completely unconfirmed Reddit posts.

Does JJ die in Outer Banks season 4?
Does JJ die in Outer Banks season 4? Picture: Netflix

Is Rudy Pankow leaving Outer Banks?

Rumours started circulating a while back but Rudy's interview with Backstage from August 2024 seems to have sparked new speculation and concern. Fans may have read a little too much into his quotes and are now assuming that his time on Outer Banks might be coming to an end.

"I’m so thankful to be in this position…to be working on this craft with these characters. But I know that’s not going to last forever,” he said of working on Outer Banks. "I’m capable of trusting that it’s gonna be OK no matter how busy I am, or how not busy I am."

Rudy then went on open up about being able to move on to new opportunities once a job ends, saying: "And the focus on when something’s over? That’s just as much of an opportunity. It’s the classic [idea of]: When one door closes, what then opens? That next door should always, always be what fascinates you with your craft. Ask yourself: What kind of person am I now? What stories do I want to tell? I think [figuring that out] is the duty of any artist. That’s the stuff that you should be focusing on, whenever you get a job and whenever a job ends."

Rudy did not directly talk about the show – or his time on the show – ending anytime soon, but fans have begun to panic anyway.

Watch the trailer for Outer Banks season 4

Fans have also been speculating about the alleged 'drama' between Rudy and co-star Madison Bailey as a reason for the 'leaving' rumour that continues to circulate online.

It's no secret that both Madison and Rudy have grown frustrated with the comments from invasive fans about their friendship, their respective partners, and people shipping them IRL. Both actors have called it out on social media in the past, too.

Rudy has also hinted that he stepped back from sharing a lot of his personal life online as a result. That would likely explain why he doesn't appear in many behind-the-scenes videos with the rest of the cast.

Will Rudy Pankow be in Outer Banks season 5?
Will Rudy Pankow be in Outer Banks season 5? Picture: Getty

In several press interviews for Outer Banks season 4, Rudy has also spoken about the potential of season 5 and how much he wants to see it happen.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Rudy said: "I think there's still messages to be told but at the same time, it comes down to the writers if they have a good base on how to tell those messages and I think they still do."

Of course, no Pogue is 100% safe until those final credits roll so we'll have to wait and see what happens to JJ at the end of season 4 to get a better idea of whether he'll return in Outer Banks season 5.

Read more about Outer Banks here:

WATCH: Agatha All Along Cast Take On A Chaotic Mystery Interview

Agatha All Along Cast Take On A Chaotic Mystery Interview

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Shop our merch

Latest TV & Film News

Explaining what happened with every MAFS UK 2024 couple

Which MAFS UK couples are still together? Here's which 2024 couples have split

Are the Menendez brothers getting a retrial? New update issued on Erik and Lyle's appeal

Are the Menendez brothers getting a retrial? New update issued on Erik and Lyle's court appeal
Chase Stokes and Madelyn Cline still play romantic partners on-screen despite their break up

Outer Banks' Chase Stokes praises Madelyn Cline for on-screen romance after real life split
Who is JJ's real dad in Outer Banks? The Chandler Groff plot twist explained

Who is JJ’s real dad in Outer Banks? His true identity and entire plot twist explained

What time is MAFS on tonight?

What time is MAFS UK on tonight? Here's when the next episode comes out

Alex and Holly were paired together by the experts on MAFS UK 2024

Are Alex And Holly Still Together From MAFS UK 2024?

MAFS UK's Alex's scathing response to fans

MAFS UK's Alex gives scathing response to fans calling him 'narcissistic' and 'coercive'

Are the Menendez brothers getting out of prison? Netflix series doesn't reveal later developments in the case

Will the Menendez brothers get released? Erik Menendez's daughter says new appeal decision is imminent
Are Lyle and Erik Menendez now in the same jail? What prison are they in?

Are Lyle and Erik Menendez in the same prison? Netflix ending leaves out 2024 update

'Chats' are happening for the upcoming season of I'm A Celeb

I'm A Celeb line-up 2024 rumours underway as Coleen Rooney joins the list

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Zendaya and Tom Hollands’s complete relationship timeline - how they met to where they are now
Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life

Billie Eilish’s Dating History, Her Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Jesse Rutherford
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star

Dua Lipa

TV & Films

After

Married At First Sight UK

Love Island

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2023

Bridgerton

Selling Sunset

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Ed Sheeran

Ariana Grande

Harry Styles

Rihanna

Justin Bieber

Taylor Swift

Stormzy

Billie Eilish

Lewis Capaldi

Aitch

Featured Podcasts

Making The Album

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Reel Talk with Honey & Jonathan Ross

Closet Confessions

The Osbournes Podcast

Pop Culture with Chanté Joseph

Featured Playlists

Hottest Hits

Acoustic Hits

K-Pop

Fresh Music Friday

Throwback Hits