Is Rudy Pankow leaving Outer Banks after season 4? The rumours explained

Is Rudy Pankow leaving Outer Banks? The rumours explained. Picture: Donato Sardella/Getty Images for Parfums Christian Dior, Netflix

By Katie Louise Smith

Does JJ die in Outer Banks season 4? Is Rudy Pankow leaving? Here's why OBX fans are worried about Rudy and JJ's future.

Rudy Pankow's JJ Maybank is not only one of the most popular Outer Banks characters, but he's also an integral part of the show and season 4's big plot twist storyline. So why do fans think he's leaving after season 4? Let's break it all down...

With Outer Banks season 4 finally hitting our screens, fans have (understandably, based on Netflix's track record) been wondering if the show might soon be coming to an end. Thankfully, it looks like Outer Banks season 5 is (probably) on the cards but that hasn't stopped rumours spreading about the cast's future on the show amongst OBX fans on social media.

There is currently no confirmation or any solid evidence that Rudy (or any other member of the cast) is leaving Outer Banks, or that JJ is being written out. All the speculation seems to have stemmed from a 2024 interview, and several completely unconfirmed Reddit posts.

Does JJ die in Outer Banks season 4? Picture: Netflix

Is Rudy Pankow leaving Outer Banks?

Rumours started circulating a while back but Rudy's interview with Backstage from August 2024 seems to have sparked new speculation and concern. Fans may have read a little too much into his quotes and are now assuming that his time on Outer Banks might be coming to an end.

"I’m so thankful to be in this position…to be working on this craft with these characters. But I know that’s not going to last forever,” he said of working on Outer Banks. "I’m capable of trusting that it’s gonna be OK no matter how busy I am, or how not busy I am."

Rudy then went on open up about being able to move on to new opportunities once a job ends, saying: "And the focus on when something’s over? That’s just as much of an opportunity. It’s the classic [idea of]: When one door closes, what then opens? That next door should always, always be what fascinates you with your craft. Ask yourself: What kind of person am I now? What stories do I want to tell? I think [figuring that out] is the duty of any artist. That’s the stuff that you should be focusing on, whenever you get a job and whenever a job ends."

Rudy did not directly talk about the show – or his time on the show – ending anytime soon, but fans have begun to panic anyway.

Watch the trailer for Outer Banks season 4

Fans have also been speculating about the alleged 'drama' between Rudy and co-star Madison Bailey as a reason for the 'leaving' rumour that continues to circulate online.

It's no secret that both Madison and Rudy have grown frustrated with the comments from invasive fans about their friendship, their respective partners, and people shipping them IRL. Both actors have called it out on social media in the past, too.

Rudy has also hinted that he stepped back from sharing a lot of his personal life online as a result. That would likely explain why he doesn't appear in many behind-the-scenes videos with the rest of the cast.

Will Rudy Pankow be in Outer Banks season 5? Picture: Getty

In several press interviews for Outer Banks season 4, Rudy has also spoken about the potential of season 5 and how much he wants to see it happen.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Rudy said: "I think there's still messages to be told but at the same time, it comes down to the writers if they have a good base on how to tell those messages and I think they still do."

Of course, no Pogue is 100% safe until those final credits roll so we'll have to wait and see what happens to JJ at the end of season 4 to get a better idea of whether he'll return in Outer Banks season 5.

