Outer Banks' Chase Stokes praises Madelyn Cline for on-screen romance after real life split

Chase Stokes and Madelyn Cline still play romantic partners on-screen despite their break up. Picture: Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty Images, Netflix

By Katie Louise Smith

Chase and Madelyn haven't let their real life break up get in the way of staying true to John B and Sarah Cameron's love story in Outer Banks.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Outer Banks season 4's brand new treasure hunt is well underway but before we dive headfirst back into that... Chase Stokes has thanked co-star and ex-girlfriend Madelyn Cline for "continuing to bring it" as they work together to keep John B and Sarah Cameron's relationship alive on the show.

Chase and Madelyn began dating in 2020, shortly after filming the first season of the show, and broke up in 2021. Despite no longer being in a real life relationship, the duo continued to play an on-screen couple.

Fans have praised both Chase and Madelyn for their professionalism and commitment to their characters as John B and Sarah's relationship has gone from strength to strength.

Now, Chase (who is recently starred in Uglies on Netflix) has opened up about how his relationship with Madelyn has evolved over the years, allowing them to remain friends and work close together to ensure John B and Sarah's connection isn't affected by their personal lives.

Chase Stokes and Madelyn Cline continue to play on-screen lovers despite breaking up in real life. Picture: Getty

Teasing the new season and the dynamic between John B and Sarah as well as him and Madelyn, Chase told PEOPLE: "Despite what has happened in our personal lives, like we met as strangers, and things happened, and it was a great relationship. And now, we're exactly where we started, which was just incredibly talented co-stars."

"I'm really thankful for her in continuing to bring it," he continued. "We don't skip a beat in the world of John B and Sarah, and I think that's rare."

Addressing the concerns from fans who feared their real-life break up might have had an impact on John B and Sarah, Chase said: "I think sometimes there's opportunities for that to slip up, or for people to not really– or to look through the cracks and say like, 'Oh, is it still gonna be the same or is it not?'"

"So I'm thankful for her and thankful for the world we've created," he added.

Read more: Kelsea Ballerini reveals she began dating Chase Stokes after sliding into his DMs

Madelyn previously also spoke about what it was like working so closely with Chase following their break up, ahead of season 3's release in 2023.

In an interview with Cosmopolitan, Madelyn said: "We always said that the job remains untouched. Nothing else, personal or negative, will touch the job. And while that’s not always easy, our job is to leave the show better than we found it, to leave the season better than we found it. And I’m really appreciative of that."

Chase also echoed those sentiments in a 2023 interview with Entertainment Weekly, saying: "Mads and I have been working together now for 30 episodes, and we made a promise to each other before we even started dating that the work was always going to come first. And that no matter what happens in our personal lives, and the ways that life sometimes takes you in different directions, that we're always going to honor the work. That stayed 100 percent truthful this season."

Based on the trailers, John B and Sarah Cameron are still going strong in Outer Banks season 4. Chase is now in an adorable relationship with Kelsea Ballerini, while Madelyn was recently linked to Pete Davidson.

Read more from Capital Buzz here:

Agatha All Along Cast Take On A Chaotic Mystery Interview

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.