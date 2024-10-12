Who is Terrance in Outer Banks? His connection to John B, Sarah and Cleo explained

When did Terrance first show up in Outer Banks?
Terrance was first introduced at the end of Outer Banks season 1. Here's what happened to him in season 2 and season 4.

Cheese on breaaaad! Outer Banks season 4 just brought back a very familiar face from way back in season 2... But if you don't remember who Terrance is, here's your recap of how he was first introduced.

Now-Pogue Cleo (Carlacia Grant) has known Terrance since she was 13 years old, and OBX viewers have known him since the final episode of season 1. Terrance (played by Terance Rosemore) is the captain of the ship that rescues John B and Sarah after their boat capsizes in the storm.

In season 2, we find out that Cleo is part of his crew and after a very rocky start, they end up join forces with John B and Sarah in the Bahamas. Terrance disappears very early on in season 2 and is not seen again... until now.

Here's your full explainer on Terrance and how he plays an important role in Outer Banks season 4.

WARNING: Major spoilers ahead for Outer Banks season 4 part 1!

Who is Terrance from Outer Banks season 4?

Terrance first appears in Outer Banks season 1 when he saves John B and Sarah
What happened to Terrance in Outer Banks season 2?

Terrance is first seen in the season 1 finale but his storyline doesn't start fully until season 2 episode 1. It doesn’t take long for Terrance to find out that John B is wanted for first degree murder and currently has a bounty on his head.

Terrance, alongside Cleo and Stubbs, were originally set to hand them over as soon as they arrived in the Bahamas but John B and Sarah managed to escape. They were later recaptured and ended up teaming up with the trio to steal the gold from the Cameron estate.

In season 2 episode 3, Terrance, Stubbs and Cleo end up getting caught by the police, and Terrance and Stubbs are not seen again after that. Cleo reveals there was a shoot out but she managed to jump overboard.

Stubbs’ whereabouts are currently not known, but thanks to Terrance's reappearance in season 4, we know that he managed to survive that season 2 stand-off with the police.

WARNING: Major spoilers ahead for Outer Banks season 4 part 1!

Do not scroll ahead if you have not finished all 5 episodes!

Outer Banks season 2 character Terrance returns in season 4
What happens to Terrance in Outer Banks season 4?

Terrance doesn't appear in Outer Banks season 3 at all so it's a huge surprise to eagle-eyed fans when he pops back up out of the blue in season 4.

In episode 3, Cleo is kidnapped by Lightner and taken to his crew's boat. There, she comes face-to-face with her old friend Terrance. Terrance is now working with Lightner but he quickly reveals his true motives to Cleo.

Terrance is not one of the bad guys, he's actually trying to help the Pogues. He tells Cleo: "I was hired by the guys to take a run and find some kind of trinket. I didn't know that you was mixed up in it. I thought you were dead."

Terrance ends up becoming a hero in episode 4 and ultimately saves Cleo's life. When Pope arrives a few minutes later with the amulet, Lightner moves to make good on his promise to kill her. Terrance tackles Lightner, saves Cleo but ends up getting shot and killed by Lightner.

In episode 5, the Pogues honor Cleo's wish to give Terrance a proper send off and they bury him at sea.

