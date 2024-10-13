What is JJ's real name in Outer Banks? Season 4 reveals what JJ stands for

What is JJ's real name in Outer Banks? Season 4 reveals what JJ stands for
Picture: Netflix
Katie Louise Smith

By Katie Louise Smith

What does JJ stand for in Outer Banks? Season 4 just revealed JJ's real name in the most subtle way possible.

At long last, we finally have an answer to one of Outer Banks' long standing unanswered questions: What is JJ's real name?

Rudy Pankow's beloved character JJ Maybank is known by everyone in the OBX as simply JJ. His actual name has never been spoken in the show.

Theories have swirled since season 1, with fans speculating that his name was 'John' and that the Pogues call him JJ to avoid confusion with John B. Others have suggested that his name is a nod to co-creators Josh and Jonas Pate. But now we finally have our answer...

JJ's real name is actually revealed in Outer Banks season 4, but you'll have to look very, very closely at the details to find out what it is.

What is JJ's real name in Outer Banks?

Picture: Netflix

WARNING: Major spoilers ahead for Outer Banks season 4 part 1!

In episode 3, following the suspicious death of Wes Genrette, Shoupe begins to investigate and pulls up newspaper clippings surrounding the events of Larissa Genrette (also known as Larissa Groff) and her infant son's death.

In the report, it's mentioned that Larissa's "precious baby boy"'s name is Jackson.

If you've watched all five episodes, you'll now know that Larissa is actually JJ's real mother. Her son did not actually die alongside her; her son, who we know as JJ, is still very much alive.

So, JJ Maybank's real name is actually Jackson Groff. (There's been no confirmation on what the other J stands for just yet but watch this space.)

Aside from Luke Maybank, no one else appears to know about JJ's true parentage or about his real name. (It's unclear if JJ even knows Jackson is his real name...)

While it's not yet been confirmed, it's possible that Luke Maybank either opted to keep JJ's real name a secret after he took him in or was asked by Larissa to keep it a secret in order to protect JJ following her death.

It's now been established that Groff has his eyes on the entire Genrette estate and JJ, as the heir to Larissa Genrette's inheritance, could now possible pose a major threat to his overall plan.

There's still 5 episodes in Outer Banks season 4 left, so we'll do doubt get more answers once Part 2 drops on Netflix.

