When does Outer Banks season 4 part 2 come out on Netflix? New trailer teases more danger

Outer Banks season 4 part 2 release date: When does it come out on Netflix? Picture: Netflix

By Katie Louise Smith

Outer Banks season 4 part 2 will drop on Netflix on November 7th. Here's everything we know about it so far.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Already sat and binged all five episodes of Outer Banks season 4 in one sitting? SAME. Here's everything you need to know about Part 2's release date and what happens to the Pogues next.

The first five episodes of OBX season 4 have been absolutely wild so far. From the brand new treasure hunt ft. Blackbeard to Rafe and Topper's Kook antics threatening to ruin the Pogues' fun at every opportunity... JJ even had his world turned upside down with a huge plot twist about his real identity.

But what happens next? A brand new trailer has now been released teasing the final five episodes. Here's what's about to go down, and when it all drops on Netflix.

When does Outer Banks season 4 part 2 come out on Netflix?

Lightner will return in Outer Banks season 4 part 2. Picture: Netflix

Outer Banks season 4 part 2 release date: When does it come out?

After watching all five episodes in part 1, OBX fans will now have to wait a whole month before they can get their hands on the final five eps.

Outer Banks season 4 part 2 will be released on Thursday November 7th.

The second half of the season will be released at the exact same time part 1 dropped on Netflix (midnight PT/3AM ET/8AM GMT) so set your alarms. The stakes couldn't be higher for the Pogues at this point!

Watch the trailer for Outer Banks season 4

How many episodes are in Outer Banks season 4 part 2?

There will be five episodes in Outer Banks season 4 part 2 – with episode 10 serving as the season finale. Based on the episode title of episode 10, it looks like the hunt for the Blue Crown is well and truly on.

Episode 6: 'The Town Council' (Nov 7th)

Episode 7: 'Mothers and Fathers' (Nov 7th)

Episode 8: 'Decision Day' (Nov 7th)

Episode 9: 'The Storm' (Nov 7th)

Episode 10: 'The Blue Crown' (Nov 7th)

Outer Banks season 4 part 2 will consist of the final five episodes. Picture: Netflix

What will happen in Outer Banks season 4 part 2?

Everything is about to kick OFF in Outer Banks season 4 part 2... Episode 5 ends on an absolutely massive bombshell for JJ: His real mother is actually Larissa Genrette, and his dad is not actually his dad. His dad is actually Chandler Groff.

Wes Genrette, JJ's maternal grandfather, appears to have been murdered by Groff. Groff has also now been confirmed to be in cahoots with Hollis. But is JJ actually the one true heir to the Genrette estate and therefore the one thing stopping them from getting what they want?

If JJ's life wasn't already in danger, it may be even more so now.

Outer Banks season 4 part 2 sees the Pogues in Morocco on the hunt for The Blue Crown. Picture: Netflix

The brand new teaser for Part 2 (which is available to watch immediately after episode 5 ends on Netflix) teases JJ on a rampage in the OBX, and also shows the Pogues washed up on the shore after yet another shipwreck – with Rafe in tow! (Why is Rafe with them?! Did the Hollis deal fall through?)

It looks like the hunt for the Blue Crown is well and truly on as they end up somewhere in North Africa and come face to face with Lightner and the treasure hunting team. Based on what we've seen so far, a pretty intense chase scene happens with John B., Pope and Cleo running through what looks like a Moroccan souk.

At some point in the next five episodes, Rafe is also held at gunpoint by Lightner as the Pogues attempt to help from afar.

Rafe Cameron is held at gunpoint by Lightner in Outer Banks season 4 part 2. Picture: Netflix

How it all ends – and who might die – remains to be seen. We'll find out all the answers to our questions on November 7th.

Read more about Outer Banks here:

Agatha All Along Cast Take On A Chaotic Mystery Interview

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.