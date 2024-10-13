When does Outer Banks season 4 part 2 come out on Netflix?

On Air Now
13 October 2024
Outer Banks season 4 part 2 will drop on Netflix on November 7th. Here's everything we know about it so far.
Already sat and binged all five episodes of Outer Banks season 4 in one sitting? SAME. Here's everything you need to know about Part 2's release date and what happens to the Pogues next.
The first five episodes of OBX season 4 have been absolutely wild so far. From the brand new treasure hunt ft. Blackbeard to Rafe and Topper's Kook antics threatening to ruin the Pogues' fun at every opportunity... JJ even had his world turned upside down with a huge plot twist about his real identity.
But what happens next? A brand new trailer has now been released teasing the final five episodes. Here's what's about to go down, and when it all drops on Netflix.
After watching all five episodes in part 1, OBX fans will now have to wait a whole month before they can get their hands on the final five eps.
The second half of the season will be released at the exact same time part 1 dropped on Netflix (midnight PT/3AM ET/8AM GMT) so set your alarms. The stakes couldn't be higher for the Pogues at this point!
Watch the trailer for Outer Banks season 4
There will be five episodes in Outer Banks season 4 part 2 – with episode 10 serving as the season finale. Based on the episode title of episode 10, it looks like the hunt for the Blue Crown is well and truly on.
Everything is about to kick OFF in Outer Banks season 4 part 2... Episode 5 ends on an absolutely massive bombshell for JJ: His real mother is actually Larissa Genrette, and his dad is not actually his dad. His dad is actually Chandler Groff.
Wes Genrette, JJ's maternal grandfather, appears to have been murdered by Groff. Groff has also now been confirmed to be in cahoots with Hollis. But is JJ actually the one true heir to the Genrette estate and therefore the one thing stopping them from getting what they want?
If JJ's life wasn't already in danger, it may be even more so now.
The brand new teaser for Part 2 (which is available to watch immediately after episode 5 ends on Netflix) teases JJ on a rampage in the OBX, and also shows the Pogues washed up on the shore after yet another shipwreck – with Rafe in tow! (Why is Rafe with them?! Did the Hollis deal fall through?)
It looks like the hunt for the Blue Crown is well and truly on as they end up somewhere in North Africa and come face to face with Lightner and the treasure hunting team. Based on what we've seen so far, a pretty intense chase scene happens with John B., Pope and Cleo running through what looks like a Moroccan souk.
At some point in the next five episodes, Rafe is also held at gunpoint by Lightner as the Pogues attempt to help from afar.
How it all ends – and who might die – remains to be seen. We'll find out all the answers to our questions on November 7th.
