Who dies in Outer Banks season 4? Does JJ die? All the deaths explained

Who dies in Outer Banks season 4? Here's each character death explained. [Major spoilers ahead!]

Well, there we have it, Pogues! Another season of Outer Banks has come to an absolutely wild end – but who died in Outer Banks season 4 and who managed to survive?

Outer Banks season 3 may have seen the deaths of some huge characters, but Outer Banks season 4 is by farrrr the deadliest and most high-stakes season yet. (If you thought Ward Cameron, and Limbrey and Renfield were menaces, Daria, Lightner and the deadly Lupine Corsairs are three thousand times worse.)

As a result, several characters end up dead by the time the credits roll at the end of season 4's explosive finale. Some of them have a huge impact on our beloved Pogues too.

So, if you need a recap of who dies, how they died (or perhaps, who killed them) and how their deaths will affect the characters and series going forward into season 5, here's your guide to all the deaths in Outer Banks season 4.

Which characters die in Outer Banks season 4?

Wes Genrette

Wes plays a key role in season 4... but not the one we were expecting. He sadly doesn't stick around for long either.

After approaching them at the end of season 3, Wes reveals to the Pogues that he's looking for Blackbeard's treasure in order to break the Genrette family curse. The curse being: If a Genrette family member sees the ghost of Blackbeard's wife Elizabeth, they will soon die a violent death.

At the end of episode 2, Wes briefly sees the ghost and is found dead the next day. Following an autopsy, it's revealed that Wes did not have a heart attack as previously reported. He appears to have been murdered as strangulation marks were found on his neck.

Wes' killer is revealed to be Chandler Groff. Alongside a final tip off from Rafe, Shoupe ends up connecting Groff to the murders. Hollis also threatens to expose Groff's false alibi claiming he was with her on the night Wes died.

Captain Terrance

In season 4 part 1, Terrance – who disappeared in season 2 after a police shoot out – reappears as the captain of villain Lightner's boat and ends up saving Cleo's life following a terrifying ordeal with Lightner.

In episode 4, Cleo is kidnapped by Lightner and is given an ultimatum: Hand over the amulet or get killed. After a physical fight, Terrance jumps in and de-escalates the situation.

But when Pope doesn't arrive with the amulet on time, Lightner moves to make good on his promise to kill Cleo. Terrance jumps in to defend Cleo and ends up getting shot and killed by Lightner.

In episode 5, the Pogues honor Cleo's wish to give Terrance a proper send off and they bury him at sea.

Samir and several other Lupine Corsairs mercenaries

Part 2 kicks off with a couple of deaths when JJ and Chandler Groff are taken aboard the Corsairs' boat. John B sets the boat on fire and manages to climb aboard in order to save JJ. A huge fight breaks out, several crew members are burned in the fire and, at one point, Groff is seen drowning someone in the water.

After John B and JJ escape with the scroll, Daria basically sentences Samir to death after he fails to protect the important artefact. He gets tied up in chains, thrown overboard and drowns.

Hollis Robinson

In episode 8, Hollis confronts Chandler Groff after discovering that he has lied and conned her with the fake Goat Island property deal.

Hollis discovers that Chandler was never the heir to Goat Island, and was never part of Wes Genrette's will as the entire Genrette estate has now been deeded to the state as a "nature preserve". Hollis realises that she's been made an accomplice in Groff's con and that she is now in possession of stolen money.

She then threatens to expose Groff and his false alibi regarding his whereabouts on the night Wes died. She pulls out a gun after Groff begins to get violent, but he ends up distracting her before taking the gun and killing her instead.

Lightner

After going head to head with the Pogues throughout the season on the hunt for the amulet and then the Blue Crown, Lightner is finally stopped in his tracks in Morocco.

After an intense shootout with the Corsairs, Pope and an injured Cleo end up running from Lightner who begins to tail them. Cleo recognises him as the man who killed Terrance and immediately wants revenge. Cleo can't lift her arm to shoot so Pope takes matters into his own hands.

After failing to shoot the mercenaries earlier during the chase, Pope steps up and shoots Lightner in the head, instantly killing him.

JJ Maybank

In the final episode, JJ offers himself up to make the dangerous climb (in the middle of a sandstorm) in order to finally get his hands on the missing Blue Crown for the Pogues. He eventually finds it, celebrates at top the statue and makes his way back down – all while being hunted by an armed Daria.

As he and Kie attempt to leave to get back to the others, Kie is captured by Chandler Groff and held at knife-point. JJ trades the crown to save Kie's life, but Groff betrays him one last time and brutally stabs in him – his own son, by the way! – in the stomach.

JJ's final words before succumbing to his wounds are "I love you, Kie". It doesn't take long for the Pogue to find Kie and JJ as they gather around him, devastated.

John B confirms his best friend JJ's death in a voiceover accompanied by flashbacks from seasons past. "If JJ was the king of anything, he was the king of friendship. He held us all together. He was the best friend we ever had," he says.

The Pogues bury JJ's body in Morocco and, at the end of the final episode, vow to get revenge on Groff.

