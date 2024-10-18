Outer Banks' Chase Stokes explains why girlfriend Kelsea Ballerini doesn't watch the show

Chase Stokes explains "deal" he and Kelsea Ballerini have after she reveals she doesn't watch Outer Banks. Picture: Jeff Hahne/Getty Images for Netflix, Hubert Vestil/Getty Images

By Katie Louise Smith

Kelsea previously revealed that she'd never watched the show because she and Chase have a "deal". Now Chasae has explained what that deal is.

Outer Banks' Chase Stokes is in a relationship with country star Kelsea Ballerini, but while she's obviously Team John B, that doesn't mean she's as deep in the OBX fandom as we are... In fact, she hasn't watched the show and now Chase has explained why.

Earlier this month, Kelsea shared a hilarious TikTok video ranking the Outer Banks characters but admitted that she had no idea who some of them were because she hadn't fully watched it.

In reply to a comment from a fan saying she just needs to watch the show, Kelsea revealed that while she'd seen so much of season 4, she hadn't seen the entire series because she and Chase "have a deal". Of course, fans immediately became curious as to what that "deal" was.

Now, Chase has clarified what the "deal" actually entails and his response was incredibly sweet.

Chase Stokes and Kelsea Ballerini have been dating since early 2023. Picture: Getty

"She can watch whatever she wants," Chase told Entertainment Tonight. "It's just more along the lines of, you know, it's something that if she wants to watch, she can. If she doesn't want to watch it, like, it's not gonna hurt my feelings."

"I'm not like, 'Watch the show! You need to watch my work!' It's less of a boundary and more of just, whatever you feel the most comfortable doing," he added.

So there you have it – there's your answer!

And if you're wondering who took the top spot in Kelsea's ranking-but-not-really-a-ranking? It was obbbbviously Chase's John B. Madison Bailey's Kiara came in second, with Madelyn Cline/Sarah Cameron taking third.

When Madelyn's photo popped up on the screen, Kelsea gave her an adorable shout out: "So hot! So hot! We stan Sarah Cameron and Madelyn Cline in this house!"

Despite not watching the show, Kelsea spent a lot of time on set while season 4 was filming and became fast friends with the cast, including Madelyn who previously dated Chase and continues to play his love interest on the show.

Back in 2023, Kelsea also praised Madelyn during her interview on Call Her Daddy and shut down any kind of conversations pitting the two against each other.

"I met her and I talked to her and she's lovely and I think she's wildly talented," Kelsea told host Alex Cooper. "I think the internet did it's best to make it really weird and it just didn't work for them [...] They have a beautiful working relationship and I'm excited to hang with her."

