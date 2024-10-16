Outer Banks' Madison Bailey and Drew Starkey shut down Kiara and Rafe shippers

Outer Banks' Drew Starkey and Madison Bailey shut down Rafe and Kiara shippers. Picture: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic, Netflix

By Katie Louise Smith

Kie and Rafe? Not on Madison Bailey's watch! Or Drew Starkey's for that matter!

There's a lot of boats in Outer Banks but none are as big or as important as the beloved 'ships. John B and Sarah? Cleo and Pope? JJ and Kiara? Exactlyyyy, exactly.

Outer Banks season 4 sees all three couples finally settled in their relationships, living and working together as they navigate the next chapter of their lives. All is good in Poguelandia.

But despite the Pogue's solid romantic relationships, there's this one small subsection of the OBX fandom who are desperate to see Kiara get together with Rafe. (Yes, really...)

The unexpected Rafe and Kiara ship (Riara, if you're paying attention) popped up in season 3 after they were kidnapped and forced to work together to escape. The hype behind the ship has grown over the past year and now, the cast have had to address the wild theories.

Overall verdict: Absolutely, categorically, 100% no.

Outer Banks season 3 saw Rafe and Kiara share a storyline after being kidnapped. Picture: Netflix

Madison Bailey, Drew Starkey and Rudy Pankow have all responded to the theories and they are not here for any of it. They've all got far too much respect for Kiara and believe she deserves better.

Speaking to InStyle alongside Madelyn Cline and Carlacia Grant, Madison said: "I'm a fan of an enemies-to-lover arc, not here. Not on this one, I hope you understand. Murder is like really not a negotiable for Kiara. You can't even kill a fly around Kiara for real. It's a no from me, dog."

When the question popped up again later in the interview, she added: "It's like you don't care about Kiara at all."

Reiterating her stance in an interview with MTV, Madison responded: "I feel like if you like and love both characters, then it doesn’t really make sense. Kiara wouldn't be Kiara if she was with Rafe."

Drew? He's just confused about the whole thing. "Madison and I were like, 'Wait, what? No, that doesn't make much sense,'" he told PEOPLE. "Yeah, I mean, we talked about this before. I think it'd be especially unfair to Kiara, you know? I think she deserves a little better than that."

Of course, Kie is currently in a relationship with JJ and her loyalty is to the Pogues. There's absolutely no way her character would even think about being friends with, or being in a relationship with a Kook. And especially not Rafe, given all the he's done.

And Rafe, well... Madelyn Cline was right. That boy needs therapy.

Madison Bailey and Drew Starkey shut down Kiara and Rafe shippers. Picture: Getty

Someone Madison is on board with Kiara being shipped with, though? Sarah Cameron, obvz.

While she doubled down on the fact that she's rooting for Kie and JJ to stay together, Madison told to PEOPLE that that relationship is likely the "death of my Kiara gay agenda."

Admittedly, she hasn't pushed the agenda but she has asked the question. "I think everybody's like, 'she's a little fluid, we'll figure it out later. There's hopefully many more season to figure herself out."

"We had an idea for Sarah and Kiara," Madelyn added, before Madison said: "We're plotting but you don't need to know."

