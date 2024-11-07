Is Sarah pregnant in Outer Banks season 4?

7 November 2024, 15:43

Is Sarah pregnant with John B's baby in Outer Banks season 4?
Is Sarah pregnant with John B's baby in Outer Banks season 4? Picture: Netflix
Katie Louise Smith

By Katie Louise Smith

Outer Banks season 4 trailer sparked a theory that Sarah Cameron is pregnant. Here's what actually happens in the show.

Hooold on a minute – is Sarah Cameron pregnant with John B's baby in Outer Banks season 4? No seriously... is she?!

Following the release of the dramatic OBX Part 2 trailer, fans started having a meltdown over several small details that appeared to allude to the fact that Sarah might be pregnant.

Sarah Cameron pregnancy theories started gaining traction on social media back in October when Part 1 dropped on Netflix thanks to a comment John B made about him wanting to settle down and start a family with her. (Her response? "Biological clock? I'm literally 19!")

Speculation then went into overdrive with fans analysing Sarah's every move and interaction. Now that the final five episodes are here, we finally have an answer... Spoilers ahead!

Is Sarah Cameron pregnant with John B's baby in Outer Banks?

Are John B and Sarah having a baby in Outer Banks season 4?
Are John B and Sarah having a baby in Outer Banks season 4? Picture: Netflix

WARNING: Major spoilers ahead for Outer Banks season 4!

WARNING: Spoilers ahead for Outer Banks season 4!
WARNING: Spoilers ahead for Outer Banks season 4! Picture: Netflix

Is Sarah pregnant?

Turns out, fans were not being delusional after connecting the dots in that Part 2 trailer. Sarah does, in fact, find out that she is pregnant in episode 7.

The hints were dropped early on in Part 1, with John B's aforementioned hopes to start a family and the fact that Sarah and John B have been using every opportunity they get to have sex in the new Pogue house.

In episode 7, John B notices that Sarah is unusually tired and worried about something. She nervously heads to the drug store to pick up a pregnancy test. She takes two tests – just to be sure – and both end up positive!

Sarah is pregnant with John B's baby in Outer Banks season 4
Sarah is pregnant with John B's baby in Outer Banks season 4. Picture: Netflix

In episode 8, Sarah tells John B she's pregnant and he's as all in as she is, although they're both scared about the uncertainty ahead. "I've got you [...] I love you. We're gonna figure this out because we always do," he tells her. For the rest of the season, John B remains increasingly protective over Sarah and their unborn child.

They plan to officially get married but their plans are put on hold when the Town Hall is closed. Then, they end up heading off to Morocco in search of Chandler Groff and the Blue Crown. On the boat ride over to North Africa, John B asks JJ to be the baby's godfather. (JJ is drunk so he doesn't exactly react well...)

At the start of episode 10, after Sarah survives being thrown overboard in the storm, she experiences some nausea while walking through the souk in Morocco but thankfully, after a dramatic chase with deadly mercenaries on their tail, nothing bad happens.

At the end of the season, Sarah and John B remain optimistic about their future together and the family they're about to start.

Outer Banks season 4 ends with Sarah still pregnant going into season 5
Outer Banks season 4 ends with Sarah still pregnant going into season 5. Picture: Netflix

Outer Banks season 4's Blue Crown storyline is now set to continue into season 5, which will be the final season of the series. Sarah is still pregnant at the end of season 4 so it's likely that her pregnancy will play out in the final season too.

Fingers crossed the series ends with John B and Sarah finally getting their dream of having their own family.

