Bridget Jones Author Confirms A Fourth Film Is In The Works!

By Hayley Habbouchi

The fourth instalment to Bridget Jones could finally be coming our way!

We’re all ready to fill the Bridget Jones-shaped hole in our hearts after the author of the popular book series confirmed a fourth movie is in the works.

Helen Fielding, who wrote all four books based on the titular character, told this publication that she’s keeping her fingers crossed that the new instalment will go ahead.

She said: “Yes I’m working on it and I really hope it will happen. Every film that gets made is a miracle – it’s really difficult to make films happen and to make them good. But I’d love to see it on the screen.”

Love Actually’s Child Stars Thomas Brodie-Sangster & Olivia Olson Mark 20 Years Since Iconic Film

The first movie instalment titled Bridget Jones’ Diary starring Renée Zellweger, Colin Firth and Hugh Grant was released in 2001, while the sequel Bridget Jones: The Edge of Reason dropped three years later in 2004.

The last instalment we were treated to was the third flick, Bridget Jones's Baby, which was released in 2016.

Bridget Jones author Helen Fielding confirmed she's working on a fourth movie. Picture: Alamy

Bridget Jones 4 could be based on Fielding's 'Mad About The Boy' novel. Picture: Alamy

It is now thought that Bridget Jones 4 will be based on Fielding’s 2013 novel, 'Mad About The Boy', which sees the all-grown-up Bridget tackling motherhood.

The popular films became some of the most iconic rom-coms in our generation, with the plot following a single woman in her 30s who writes a diary focusing on how she wants to change her life.

She then endures two romantic encounters where her perspective changes drastically, and gets caught in a love triangle between Mark Darcy (played by Colin Firth) and Daniel Cleaver (played by Hugh Grant).

Renée is reportedly set to make a comeback as Bridget in the fourth movie instalment, with the actress revealing in an interview earlier this year that she’d love to reprise her role.

Renée Zellweger said she'd love to return as Bridget Jones. Picture: Alamy

Colin Firth, Renée Zellweger and Hugh Grant star in Bridget Jones' Diary. Picture: Alamy

“I hope so,” she said of returning as Bridget, “I hope so. I mean, it's fun, you know, she's so much fun. I love being in her shoes. I mean, it makes me giggle, you know, every day on set the choices that we get to make about just how awkward we can make her circumstances. It's just so much fun.”

A source told this tabloid in July that the film is ‘secretly’ being worked on, with the insider saying at the time: “There have been few more successful or more popular rom-coms than Bridget Jones over the last couple of decades, but everyone thought this one was done for good.

“However the producers always knew there was a huge market for another sequel when the right story was available, and this feels like the right time to tell it. It will be seven or eight years since the last movie by the time this one hits the big screen, and fans will be desperate to find out what happened. It’s a British classic.”

Despite Fielding confirming she’s working on a fourth movie, there is yet to be an official announcement or word that Renée and her iconic co-stars will return to the screen together - but we have our fingers crossed!

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital