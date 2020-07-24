Khloe Kardashian Breaks Silence Over Kanye West Drama And Urges Fans To ‘Spread Love’

Khloe has broken her social media silence. Picture: instagram

Khloe Kardashian hasn’t posted since Kanye West claimed he wanted to divorce her sister, Kim.

Khloe Kardashian has broken her social media silence after remaining tight-lipped amid all of the Kanye West drama.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashian star has urged her followers to ‘spread love’ not ‘negativity’ in a post.

North West: Net Worth, Age & Birthday Of Kim Kardashian & Kanye West’s Daughter Revealed

Khloe has urged fans to 'spread love'. Picture: instagram

It reads: "If we could spread love as quickly as we spread negativity, what a wonderful world we would live in."

Kanye made headlines when he broke down while ranting about abortion at his first presidential rally speech over the weekend.

Afterwards, he went on a huge Twitter rant and claimed he had been ‘trying to divorce’ his wife Kim for over a year for meeting with rapper Meek Mill in a hotel.

He also hit out at his famous mother-in-law, Kris Jenner, calling her ‘Kris Jong-Un’.

All of the Kardashian/Jenners, including Khloe, Kourtney, Kylie, Kendall and Rob have refrained from making any comments about the incident online.

Kim, however, posted a huge statement earlier this week asking, where she opened up about Kanye’s bipolar disorder for the first time and asked the media and public to give her family ‘compassion and empathy’.

It read: “As many of you know, Kanye has bi-polar disorder. Anyone who has this or has a loved in their life who does, knows incredibly complicated and painful it is to understand. I’ve never spoken publicly about how this has affected us at home because I am very protective of our children and Kanye’s right to privacy when it comes to his health. But today, I feel like I should comment on it because of the stigma and misconceptions about mental health.

“Those that understand mental illness or even compulsive behaviour know that the family is powerless unless the member is a minor. People who are unaware or far removed from this experience can be judgemental and not understand that the individual themselves have to engage in the process of getting help no matter how hard family and friends try.

“I understand Kanye is subject to criticism because he is a public figure and his actions at times can cause strong opinions and emotions.

“He is a brilliant but complicated person who on top of the pressures of being an artist and a black man, who experienced the painful loss of his mother, and has to deal with the pressure and isolation that is heightened by his bi-polar disorder.

Kim posted a huge statement on Instagram. Picture: instagram

“Those who are close with Kanye know his heart and understand his words sometimes do not align with his intentions.

“Living with bi-polar disorder does not diminish or invalidate his dreams and his creative ideas, no matter how big or unobtainable they may feel to some.

“That is part of his genius and as we have all witnessed, many of his big dreams have come true.

“We as a society talk about giving grace to the issue of meant health as a whole, however we should also give it to the individuals who are living with it in times when they need it most.

“I kindly ask that the media and public give us empathy that is needed so that we can get through this. Thank you for those who have expressed concern for Kanye’s wellbeing and for your understanding.

“With love and gratitude, Kim Kardashian West.”

> Have You Got A Smart Speaker? Tell It To "Play Capital"!