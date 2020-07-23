Are Kim Kardashian And Kanye West Getting A Divorce?

23 July 2020, 11:32

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West divorce: What's happened so far
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West divorce: What's happened so far. Picture: PA

Kim Kardashian has made a statement following Kanye’s divorce and Meek Mill claims, so what is happening between one of the biggest celebrity couples of our time?

Kanye West has been making some pretty big statements on his Twitter account about his mental health, his family and his wife, Kim Kardashian and how he wants to divorce her.

Following his first presidential rally, where he revealed personal details about their abortion ordeal, Kanye has gone on to make claims on Twitter, which he has since deleted, that Kim spent a day in a hotel with Meek Mill and now he wants a divorce.

And now, Kim has officially released a statement on her husband’s mental health battle as his latest actions become a global talking point.

Kanye West And Kim Kardashian Relationship: Are They Getting A Divorce And How Long Have They Been Together?

So are Kim Kardashian and Kanye West getting divorced? What was Kim’s statement on her husband? Here’s what’s happened so far:

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian have four children together
Kanye West and Kim Kardashian have four children together. Picture: PA

Are Kim Kardashian and Kanye West getting a divorce?

The rumours began when Kanye tweeted (and then deleted): “I been trying to get divorced since Kim met with Meek at the Warldolf for 'prison reform'."

Of course, since then there have been multiple sources and insiders claiming further divorce reports.

However, Kim has yet to confirm or deny the allegations and claims as she supports her husband during his mental health battle.

Kanye West has claimed he' been trying to divorce Kim Kardashian
Kanye West has claimed he's been trying to divorce Kim Kardashian. Picture: PA

What was Kim Kardashian’s statement on Kanye West?

Kim spoke up on both Instagram and Twitter about Kanye’s latest claims.

She said: “As many of you know, Kanye has bipolar disorder. Anyone who has this or has a loved one in their life who does, knows how incredibly complicated and painful it is to understand. I’ve never spoken publicly about how this has affected us at home because I am very protective of our children and Kanye’s right to privacy when it comes to his health.

"But today I feel like I should comment on it because of the stigma and misconceptions about mental health.”

Kim went on to explain she was unable to help Kanye until he wanted to get help for himself.

She explained: “The individuals themselves have to engage in the process of getting help no matter how hard family and friends try.”

Kim went on to show her support for Kanye and added he was a “brilliant but complicated person”. She also asked for compassion and support from the public and media. She signed off "Kim Kardashian West" as another nod of support for her husband.

What has Kanye West said about Kim Kardashian?

Following his claims he’s being trying to divorce her, Kanye has remained silent.

He is yet to address Kim’s statement on his mental health.

