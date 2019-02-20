What’s Going To Happen To Kylie Jenner's Bestie, Jordyn Woods, After Tristan Thompson Cheating Claims

Who is Kylie Jenner's best friend, Jordyn Woods? Picture: Instagram

Jordyn Woods is a regular feature in the Kardashian world due to being best friends with Kylie Jenner and even living in her house – but what will happen to her now she’s been accused of hooking up with Khloe Kardashian’s baby daddy, Tristan Thompson?

After the shock news broke that Khloe Kardashian’s boyfriend and baby daddy Tristan Thompson had cheated on her with none other than her sister Kylie Jenner’s best friend Jordyn Woods, the question on everyone’s lips was… what happens to Jordyn now?

According to reports, Tristan (who has previously been caught on camera cheating on Khloe with multiple women) hooked up with Jordyn on Sunday night, with witnesses seeing them “kissing and making out” at a house party.

Tristan had apparently flown out to LA specifically to spend Valentine’s Day with Khloe and their daughter, True Thompson before ending up at the same party as Jordyn.

But who is Jordyn Woods?

Jordyn is Kylie Jenner’s best friend who has been a staple in the Kardashians’ lives for the past five years, even living in Kylie’s house with her.

How old is Jordyn Woods?

Jordyn is 21 years old, making her six years younger than Tristan, 27, and 13 years younger than Khloe Kardashian who is 34.

How did Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods meet?

The best friends met through mutual friends and hit it off. They do have a mutual friendship with Will Smith and his family so there are rumours they may have met through them. They first posted a selfie together on Christmas Day 2013.

What does Jordyn Woods do for a job?

Jordyn is a plus-size model but is mostly famous for being Kylie’s BFF.

Jordyn Woods was one of the first people to know about Kylie Jenner's pregnancy. Picture: Instagram

Has Jordyn Woods been involved in Kylie Cosmetics?

Kylie named a lip kit ‘Jordy’ in honour of her best friend in May 2018, before they released a whole make up collection together in September.

So what happens to Jordyn Woods now?

Well, it’s not clear what the family have decided to do with regards to Jordyn, however this scandal is sure to put a spanner in the works of her friendship with Kylie Jenner, who is Khloe’s half-sister.

Jordyn currently lives in Kylie’s house, so if Kylie takes her sister’s side, Jordyn may have to move out, sharpish. Plus, you’d imagine it would be pretty awkward living there with these rumours floating around anyway…

Kylie and Jordyn have always been tighter than tight, so fans will no doubt be keeping a close eye on whether they can salvage a friendship out of this messy situation.

