Khloe Kardashian ‘Confirms’ Tristan Thompson And Jordyn Woods Cheating Claims With Cryptic Instagram Comment

Khloe Kardashian addressed the Tristan Thompson and Jordyn Woods rumours on Instagram. Picture: Getty / Jordyn Woods/Instagram

Khloe Kardashian has split from Tristan Thompson over claims he cheated on her with Jordyn Woods, the best friend of Khloe’s half-sister Kylie Jenner.

Khloe Kardashian appeared to confirm the Tristan Thompson and Jordyn Woods cheating rumours on Instagram, after a US publication made the allegations in a video from the founder.

Hollywood Unlocked claimed one of their reporters was at Tristan Thompson’s house party and saw Kylie Jenner’s best friend Jordyn and Tristan’s antics.

Khloe replied to their post with a series of shouting emojis, before her best friend Malika replied: "STRONG FACTS."

Khloe Kardashian and her friends replied to the US publications claims about Tristan and Jordyn. Picture: Hollywood Unlocked/Instagram

Another of Khloe’s close friends Larsa Pippen also added: “Amen!”

In Hollywood Unlocked’s video, founder of the site Jason Lee claimed: “Jordyn came in, y'all were smoking hookah, she was all up in your lap, you was all over her, touchy feely, and you let the girl stay the night until seven in the morning. Now, that happened, that's a fact.”

Khloe and Tristan had a tumultuous relationship, after it emerged he had been unfaithful days before she was due to give birth to their baby girl True last year.

