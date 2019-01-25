Kylie Jenner's Taylor Swift Inspired Make-up Proves The Kardashian Feud Is Over

25 January 2019, 11:23

The youngest of the Kardashian-Jenner family has surprised everyone by honouring Taylor Swift in her latest make-up line, drawing a line under the age old feud between the reality stars and the singer.

Kylie Jenner may be the youngest Kardashian-Jenner out there, but she could be lending an important hand in putting their family feud with Taylor Swift to bed by naming some of her new Valentine's Day lip glosses after the singer's songs.

Kylie Jenner's Taylor Swift inspired Valentine make-up set
Kylie Jenner's Taylor Swift inspired Valentine make-up set. Picture: Instagram

The 21-year-old took to Instagram to promote her new Valentine's Day collection (which we aren't surprised she's excited about as she's extremely loved up with Travis Scott AKA her 'hubby' lately) and eagle eyed fans spotted she'd taken inspo from Tay Tay's love songs for her gloss's names.

View this post on Instagram

20wineteen

A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on

This move has surprised everyone as only a few years ago, sister Kim was fully at war with Taylor over Kanye's lyric "I feel like me and Taylor might still have s*x" as the 'Look What You Made Me Do' singer said she didn't know she was going to be name dropped in the 'disrespectful' lyric, but Kim posted a taped conversation of Taylor consenting to it.

View this post on Instagram

THE VALENTINE COLLECTION! 💋♥️ 2.1.19

A post shared by Kylie Cosmetics (@kyliecosmetics) on

Kim did however say she's 'over' the whole beef in a recent interview, although she admitted the pair hadn't actually spoken to put the whole thing to bed.

But as Kylie's made the bold move to honour Tay Tay in her most recent collection, this could be the first official sign the Kardashian-Swift war may finally be over, with the make-up mogul pretty clearly waving a white flag with this nod to her music.

