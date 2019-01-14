Kylie Jenner No Longer Has The Most-Liked Picture On Instagram Thanks To This Egg

Kylie Jenner has lost her Instagram record to an egg. Picture: Instagram

Kim Kardashian's sister used to hold the record for most-liked Instagram photo with 18 million likes on the first photo of her daughter, Stormi.

Kylie Jenner is no longer the proud owner of the most-liked photo on Instagram… she’s been overtaken by the World Record Egg!

Kardashian-Jenner Family Net Worth Revealed: Kendall Jenner Is Supposedly The "Poorest"

The egg’s account was only set up on 4th January 2019 with the sole purpose to try and beat Kylie’s record breaking post – and it’s only gone and done it!

It’s no mean feat – Kylie’s first photo of her daughter, Stormi Webster, racked up over 18 million likes but the egg has now got 25 million on its only photo.

Prior to the egg, the most liked photo on Instagram was Kylie Jenner's first picture of Stormi Webster. Picture: Instagram

The egg is the first non-human to get in the top 20 most-liked posts, usually the domain of stars like Kendall Jenner, Beyoncé and Selena Gomez – but it looks like Kylie’s not taking the L too hard…

She responded with a repost a fan had made of her smashing an egg with the caption “take that little egg”:

She’d originally posted the video on her social media during a heatwave in LA, where she was trying to see if she could fry an egg on the pavement.

We’re sure it won’t be long until the egg has been overtaken – but 25million likes is going to take some beating!

Download Our Brand New App For All The Latest Reality News