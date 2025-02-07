Who is Kim Kardashian dating in 2025?

Who is Kim Kardashian dating in 2025? Picture: Instagram

By Jenny Medlicott

The new season of The Kardashians has dropped and Kim has spilled the tea on her romantic life, so who is Kim Kardashian dating in 2025?

The Kardashians season six has landed and Kim Kardashian has come in hot with the goss after teasing that she might have a new beau on the scene.

Kim has become more tight-lipped about her dating life in recent years, particularly following two highly publicised relationships with ex-husband Kanye West and ex-boyfriend Pete Davidson, among others.

After splitting from her most recent boyfriend Odell Beckham Jr last year, reports claimed that the SKIMS co-founder had decided she wanted to stop focusing on dating and instead on being a ‘hands-on mum’.

But now it looks like Kim’s romantic life might be having a comeback after she hinted that there's a boyfriend in the picture. So, who is Kim K dating in 2025?

Who is Kim Kardashian dating in 2025?

In the season six premiere of The Kardashians, Kim wasted no time before teasing the end of her single-era.

During a confessional, Kim got candid about her current perspective on dating, as she said: “I used to say, 'OK, I wanna be single for two years and blah, blah, blah.

“And that sounded great,” she added. But in more recently Kim has had the realisation that she actually kinda likes the affection that comes with a relationship.

She continued: “Me not dating and not wanting love and attention? I don’t think you know me.”

If that doesn’t sound like a gal who’s back on the dating scene then I don’t know what does.

Kim Kardashian has hinted that she has a new boyfriend. Picture: Instagram

It comes after Kim alluded to the end of her singledom in the January trailer for The Kardashians season six, as she said: “I had the intention of staying single....I was fully lying to you guys.”

And it seems like whoever the mystery man is, things might be picking up the pace between the pair, as Kim also revealed construction plans for a new wardrobe for her secret beau in the trailer.

“To here I’ll make like a whole 'his' closet,” she told her mum. To which Kris replied: “You must really like him.”

Who is Kim Kardashian's new boyfriend?

While Kim has dropped plenty of hints that she has a new man on the scene, so far she’s kept his identity hush hush.

It comes after UsWeekly reported at the end of 2024 that Kim Kardashian was in the early stages of a new romance, but was “keeping it very under wraps” for the time being.

Kim’s last confirmed romance was with NFL star Odell Beckham Jr. but the couple called it quits last May after they reportedly ran into issues with busy schedules.

While we may not know the identity of Kim's new partner, make sure to keep an eye out for updates on this page, because we’re sure to see plenty of bombshell revelations as the latest season of The Kardashians unravels!

