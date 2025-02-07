Who is Kim Kardashian dating in 2025?

7 February 2025, 13:07

Who is Kim Kardashian dating in 2025?
Who is Kim Kardashian dating in 2025? Picture: Instagram

By Jenny Medlicott

The new season of The Kardashians has dropped and Kim has spilled the tea on her romantic life, so who is Kim Kardashian dating in 2025?

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Kardashians season six has landed and Kim Kardashian has come in hot with the goss after teasing that she might have a new beau on the scene.

Kim has become more tight-lipped about her dating life in recent years, particularly following two highly publicised relationships with ex-husband Kanye West and ex-boyfriend Pete Davidson, among others.

After splitting from her most recent boyfriend Odell Beckham Jr last year, reports claimed that the SKIMS co-founder had decided she wanted to stop focusing on dating and instead on being a ‘hands-on mum’.

But now it looks like Kim’s romantic life might be having a comeback after she hinted that there's a boyfriend in the picture. So, who is Kim K dating in 2025?

Watch The Kardashians Season 6 trailer

Who is Kim Kardashian dating in 2025?

In the season six premiere of The Kardashians, Kim wasted no time before teasing the end of her single-era.

During a confessional, Kim got candid about her current perspective on dating, as she said: “I used to say, 'OK, I wanna be single for two years and blah, blah, blah.

“And that sounded great,” she added. But in more recently Kim has had the realisation that she actually kinda likes the affection that comes with a relationship.

She continued: “Me not dating and not wanting love and attention? I don’t think you know me.”

If that doesn’t sound like a gal who’s back on the dating scene then I don’t know what does.

Kim Kardashian has hinted that she has a new boyfriend
Kim Kardashian has hinted that she has a new boyfriend. Picture: Instagram

It comes after Kim alluded to the end of her singledom in the January trailer for The Kardashians season six, as she said: “I had the intention of staying single....I was fully lying to you guys.”

And it seems like whoever the mystery man is, things might be picking up the pace between the pair, as Kim also revealed construction plans for a new wardrobe for her secret beau in the trailer.

“To here I’ll make like a whole 'his' closet,” she told her mum. To which Kris replied: “You must really like him.”

Who is Kim Kardashian's new boyfriend?

While Kim has dropped plenty of hints that she has a new man on the scene, so far she’s kept his identity hush hush.

It comes after UsWeekly reported at the end of 2024 that Kim Kardashian was in the early stages of a new romance, but was “keeping it very under wraps” for the time being.

Kim’s last confirmed romance was with NFL star Odell Beckham Jr. but the couple called it quits last May after they reportedly ran into issues with busy schedules.

While we may not know the identity of Kim's new partner, make sure to keep an eye out for updates on this page, because we’re sure to see plenty of bombshell revelations as the latest season of The Kardashians unravels!

Read more about the Kardashians here:

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Shop our merch

More News

See more More News

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are working hard on their relationship

Are Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson back together?

When does You season 5 come out on Netlix?

Netflix's You season 5: Release date, cast, spoilers, trailers and latest news

TV & Film

Khloé Kardashian's children

Meet Khloé Kardashian's children - their names, ages, photos and more

Love Island All Stars 2025 is back causing couple dramas

Who is coupled up on Love Island All Stars 2025?

Love Island

Love Island All Stars 2025 lineup

Love Island All Stars 2025 lineup: Full cast revealed

Love Island

Brittany Mahomes and husband Patrick Mahomes have been together since middle school

Who is Brittany Mahomes? Get to know Taylor Swift's friend

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

We Live In Time's Andrew Garfield and Florence Pugh interview each other

We Live In Time's Florence Pugh and Andrew Garfield interview each other

TV & Film

Aaron Taylor-Johnson vs. The Most Impossible Aaron Taylor-Johnson Quiz

Aaron Taylor-Johnson vs. 'The Most Impossible Aaron Taylor-Johnson Quiz'

TV & Film

Wicked's Jonathan Bailey and Jeff Goldblum reveal Part 2 will include new original songs

Wicked's Jonathan Bailey and Jeff Goldblum reveal Part 2 will include new original songs

TV & Film

Wicked cast vs. 'The Most Impossible Wicked Quiz'

Wicked cast vs. 'The Most Impossible Wicked Quiz'

TV & Film

Gladiator 2's Paul Mescal and Fred Hechinger take on a chaotic mystery quiz

Gladiator 2's Paul Mescal and Fred Hechinger take on a chaotic mystery interview

TV & Film

Selena Gomez and Zoe Saldaña reveal who inspired their Emilia Perez performances

Selena Gomez and Zoe Saldaña reveal who inspired their Emilia Pérez performances

TV & Film

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Zendaya and Tom Holland’s complete relationship timeline - how they met to their engagement
Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life

Billie Eilish’s Dating History, Her Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Jesse Rutherford
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star

Dua Lipa

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Ed Sheeran

Ariana Grande

Harry Styles

Rihanna

Justin Bieber

Taylor Swift

Stormzy

Billie Eilish

Lewis Capaldi

Aitch

TV & Films

Love Island

Married At First Sight UK

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2025

Bridgerton

Selling Sunset

Featured Podcasts

Making The Album

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Reel Talk with Honey & Jonathan Ross

Closet Confessions

The Osbournes Podcast

Pop Culture with Chanté Joseph

Featured Playlists

Hottest Hits

Acoustic Hits

K-Pop

Fresh Music Friday

Throwback Hits