Jade fans think they've worked out major 'FUFN' music video theme

11 March 2025, 12:32

Jade fans think they've worked out the 'FUFN' music video theme
Jade fans think they've worked out the 'FUFN' music video theme.

By Abbie Reynolds

Here's what we're expecting for Jade's 'FUFN' music video.

There's no denying Jade's launch into her solo career has been epic. Even from her first single 'Angel Of My Dreams', she's made it clear that she's not releasing music for the sake of it, everything has meaning.

Now, as the BRIT Award winner gears up for the release of her next single 'FUFN' (F--- U For Now), Jade has been leaving her fans breadcrumbs about what to expect from the song and music video.

She first teased the song in a Fendi campaign and now she's been giving some iconic movie posters a 'FUFN' makeover. And since the music video for 'FUFN' appears to have been filmed in a cinema, fans think the music video is going to pay homage to the legendary films.

Jade's 'FUFN' artwork
Jade's 'FUFN' artwork. Picture: Instagram / @jadethirlwall

The reason fans think the music video was filmed in a cinema is because, when Jade shared some behind the scenes images, one shot included a huge amount of popcorn spilled over a red carpet.

Plus she shared a teaser of 'FUFN' on a Hitchcock inspired movie poster in a cinema hallway with the caption: "FUFN In cinemas Friday." So a music video is definitely coming on release day.

In the picture there is a glowing '6' for screen six, which fans think hint to a June release date for the album rumoured to be titled 'That's Showbiz, Baby!'.

What's more is she has been sporadically sharing posters on her X account and Instagram story that either have quotes from the song or say 'FUFN' the same style as film posters.

So far she has shared ones in the logo of the Oscar winning film Anora, John Tucker Must Die, 10 Things I Hate About You, and Legally Blonde.

Jade has shared these graphics seemingly teasing her new song
Jade has shared these graphics seemingly teasing her new song. Picture: X / @jadethirlwall

What the four films have in common is they they all feature some kind of enemies to lovers story-arcs which seems fitting for the song's title 'F--- For Now'.

Speaking about the single in conversation with Wonderland, Jade described 'FUFN' as her "most straight down-the-line [pop song]".

She said: "I felt like now was a good time to release the big Pop banger. Something with a big chorus that’s a lot more melodic than some of the other songs, but still with that JADE-ness to it."

We cannot wait!

