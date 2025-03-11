Love Island’s Luca reveals ‘gross’ unaired All Stars ritual

11 March 2025, 16:11

Love Island’s Luca reveals ‘gross’ unaired All Stars ritual
Love Island’s Luca reveals ‘gross’ unaired All Stars ritual. Picture: ITV / Global

By Abbie Reynolds

Luca hadn't even told Grace this yet!

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Love Island All Stars might have finished but the gossip hasn't and we are living for all the unaired and unseen moments from the show that the islanders are revealing since leaving the villa.

From an unexpected snack thief to the fallout of villa feuds, the cast have treated us to some of the juiciest show goss. But this time Luca Bish has revealed something that may have been better if it stayed a secret.

In a chat with Capital, Luca and, his unofficial girlfriend, Grace Jackson reacted to some iconic quotes from their season. Luca was baffled when he read out: "I try to fart to impress my brothers but I can't."

Grace and Luca reveal unaired Love Island All Stars moments

Grace immediately recognised that it was something winner Casey O'Gorman had said to some of the other boys on the show. And it spurred Luca on to come clean about one of the boys' villa secrets.

"When all the girls would leave [the bedroom] every morning everyone would just go for it," Luca said explaining how he and the other Love Island boys would relieve themselves at the same time.

As Grace cringed, he carried on: "As soon as you'd walk out the door - sometimes it wasn't even shut - everyone would just like start farting. Well mainly me, and Curtis [Pritchard] maybe."

"Ewwww," Grace replied, which is so valid.

Luca and Grace were the runners-up on Love Island All Stars 2
Luca and Grace were the runners-up on Love Island All Stars 2. Picture: Shutterstock

Since leaving the villa Luca and Grace seem to have gone from strength to strength. At the time of writing, they are enjoying their first holiday as a couple in Dubai.

While they aren't publicly boyfriend and girlfriend yet, they did clarify that they've now met each other's friends and family.

Read more about Love Island here:

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Latest Love Island News

Are Kaz Crossley and Montel Somerville still together?

Are Love Island’s Kaz Crossley and Montel McKenzie still together?

Kaz Crossley talks female empowerment

Love Island's Kaz delivers empowering message in time for International Women's Day

Everything there is to know aboout Love Island's Grace Jackson

Love Island All Stars Grace Jackson: Age, ex-boyfriend and what series she was on

Love Island's Grace and Luca reveal new relationship status in viral TikTok

Love Island's Grace and Luca tease new relationship status in viral TikTok

Are Ronnie Vint and Harriett Blackmore still together?

Are Love Island All Stars' Ronnie and Harriett still together?

Hot On Capital

Dave from MAFS Australia's age, job, height and everything we know

Dave from MAFS Australia's age, job, height and everything we know

Are Awhina and Adrian still together after MAFS Australia?

Are MAFS Australia's Awhina and Adrian still together?

Are Carina and Paul still together on MAFS Australia?

Are MAFS Australia's Carina and Paul still together?

Are MAFS Australia's Jamie and Dave still together?

Are MAFS Australia's Jamie and Dave still together?

MAFS Australia's Tim is reportedly 'refusing' to do any interviews for the show

MAFS Australia's Tim 'refusing to do interviews' after backlash to Katie comments

Sabrina Carpenter defends fan who was trolled for dancing at her Short n' Sweet tour

Sabrina Carpenter defends fan who was trolled for dancing to 'Juno' at her Short n' Sweet Tour
Jade fans think they've worked out the 'FUFN' music video theme

Jade fans think they've worked out major 'FUFN' music video theme

When is the next episode of MAFS Australia on?

When is MAFS Australia on? Days, time and next episode release schedule

When does The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives season 2 come out?

When does Secret Lives of Mormon Wives season 2 come out? Release date revealed

When does episode 4 of Molly-Mae's documentary come out?

When do the next episodes of Molly-Mae's documentary come out? Release dates revealed

Millie Bobby Brown addresses criticism of her changing accent

Millie Bobby Brown calls out "frustrating" comments about her accent changing

Sabrina Carpenter Short n Sweet Tour start times: What time does Sabrina take to the stage?

Sabrina Carpenter Short n Sweet Tour start times: What time does Sabrina go on stage?

Gracie Abrams The Secret Of Us Tour Setlist: Every Surprise Song

Gracie Abrams Tour setlist: Every surprise song she's performed on The Secret Of Us Tour so far
Chappell Roan 'The Giver' lyrics meaning explained

What are Chappell Roan 'The Giver' lyrics about? The queer meaning explained

Are Jacqui and Ryan from MAFS Australia 2025 still together?

Are MAFS Australia's Jacqui and Ryan still together?

Gypsy Rose Blanchard's boyfriend Ken Urker explains why he called off their engagement 6 years ago

Gypsy Rose Blanchard's boyfriend Ken Urker explains why he called off first engagement

Sabrina Carpenter delivers emotional speech after performing 'Because I Liked a Boy' on tour

Sabrina Carpenter's heartbreaking speech about writing 'Because I Liked a Boy' leaves fans in tears
Listen to Capital Buzz on Global Player here.

How to listen to the Capital Buzz playlist

Which rapper did MAFS Australia's Carina Mirabile date?

Did MAFS Australia's Carina date Quavo or Drake? The rapper she dated revealed

The White Lotus' Jason Isaacs speaks out after full-frontal scene shocks viewers

The White Lotus' Jason Isaacs speaks out after full-frontal scene shocks viewers

More Movies & TV News

MAFS Australia's Eliot makes shock return leaving cast in "disbelief"

MAFS Australia's Eliot's shock return leaves cast in "disbelief"

What accent does Adrian from MAFS Australia have?

MAFS Australia's Adrian explains his accent amid subtitles and speech comments

Awhina's audition tape for MAFS Australia 2025 was met with the same overwhelming reaction by fans.

Awhina's MAFS Australia audition tape sparks major Adrian debate

Will Trisha Paytas be on Euphoria season 3?

Trisha Paytas fans are convinced she's joining Euphoria season 3

The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3: Release date, cast, trailer, book plot and latest news

The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3: Release date, cast, trailer, book plot and latest news

TV & Films

Love Island

Married At First Sight UK

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2025

Bridgerton

Selling Sunset