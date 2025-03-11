Love Island’s Luca reveals ‘gross’ unaired All Stars ritual

Love Island’s Luca reveals ‘gross’ unaired All Stars ritual. Picture: ITV / Global

By Abbie Reynolds

Luca hadn't even told Grace this yet!

Love Island All Stars might have finished but the gossip hasn't and we are living for all the unaired and unseen moments from the show that the islanders are revealing since leaving the villa.

From an unexpected snack thief to the fallout of villa feuds, the cast have treated us to some of the juiciest show goss. But this time Luca Bish has revealed something that may have been better if it stayed a secret.

In a chat with Capital, Luca and, his unofficial girlfriend, Grace Jackson reacted to some iconic quotes from their season. Luca was baffled when he read out: "I try to fart to impress my brothers but I can't."

Grace and Luca reveal unaired Love Island All Stars moments

Grace immediately recognised that it was something winner Casey O'Gorman had said to some of the other boys on the show. And it spurred Luca on to come clean about one of the boys' villa secrets.

"When all the girls would leave [the bedroom] every morning everyone would just go for it," Luca said explaining how he and the other Love Island boys would relieve themselves at the same time.

As Grace cringed, he carried on: "As soon as you'd walk out the door - sometimes it wasn't even shut - everyone would just like start farting. Well mainly me, and Curtis [Pritchard] maybe."

"Ewwww," Grace replied, which is so valid.

Luca and Grace were the runners-up on Love Island All Stars 2. Picture: Shutterstock

Since leaving the villa Luca and Grace seem to have gone from strength to strength. At the time of writing, they are enjoying their first holiday as a couple in Dubai.

While they aren't publicly boyfriend and girlfriend yet, they did clarify that they've now met each other's friends and family.

