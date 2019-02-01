Kylie Jenner Spent Over $10k On Food Deliveries Including A Single Carrot

1 February 2019, 10:48

Kylie Jenner spent $10,000 in one year on Postmates deliveries.
Kylie Jenner spent $10,000 in one year on Postmates deliveries. Picture: Instagram

The youngest Kardashian sister will put your Uber Eats addiction to shame once you see the crazy amount of deliveries she ordered last year from Postmates.

Kylie Jenner’s Postmates addiction has been revealed – and it will make you feel SO much better about your addiction to Uber Eats and Deliveroo.

Kylie Jenner Before And After - Check Out The Youngest Kardashian Sister's Rumoured Surgery & Transformation

Postmates has revealed that Kylie spent $10,000 over the past year on various food orders including just a single carrot, as well as what the last thing she ordered was before she gave birth to Stormi Webster.

Yep, the last think Kylie ordered before she became a other was chicken nuggets, fries and an Oreo McFlurry. Sounds like a dream, tbh.

Postmates is basically the US version of Deliveroo where you can order all kinds of food deliveries as well as other items – including three cosy blankets Kylie ordered from Target.

Kylie Jenner has become one of Postmates' top orderers.
Kylie Jenner has become one of Postmates' top orderers. Picture: Instagram

Although Kylie only joined the app a year ago, she’s already become one of its top orderers, racking up 186 orders in 2018… roughly one every other day!

Her most random order has to be a bottle of SmartWater and a single carrot… which was apparently the one item missing from a recipe she was trying to make. Makes sense.

While there’s no doubt that’s hella convenient, we’d dread to think how much she paid for that single carrot with delivery – though with her billion-ollar lip gloss business we doubt she really cared how much it cost.

NGL, we’re insanely jealous – and would totally do the same if we had Ky’s bank balance, too.

