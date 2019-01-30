Kylie Jenner Before And After - Check Out The Youngest Kardashian Sister's Rumoured Surgery & Transformation

Kylie Jenner's amazing transformation.
Kylie Jenner's amazing transformation. Picture: Getty

Kylie Jenner's admitted to having lip fillers, but fans think she may have had other cosmetic surgery too - check out her transformation!

There's no doubting Kylie Jenner is ridiculously perfect, but fans have been speculating that her stunning face might have had a little help from a surgeon or two.

While the only procedure she admits to is lip fillers, here's all the ways Kylie's face has changed over the years.

Lip Fillers

Although she denied it at first, Kylie has since been open about achieving her perfect pout through the use of semi-permanent lip fillers.

She revealed that her lips have been an insecurity of hers since childhood and she boosted them to help her feel more confident.

Her iconic lips also paved the way for her billion-dollar lip gloss business, so that was definitely money well spent!

Kylie Jenner has admitted to having lip fillers.
Kylie Jenner has admitted to having lip fillers. Picture: Instagram

Rumoured Boob Job

Kylie's assets have always been the subject of rumours, especially around the time she was hiding her pregnancy with Stormi Webster. Kylie's always denied going under the knife, instead citing a good bra (the Victoria's Secret Bombshell bra, FYI) as the secret to her chest appearing larger than before.

Kylie Jenner attributes her bigger bust to a good bra.
Kylie Jenner attributes her bigger bust to a good bra. Picture: Instagram

Possible Nose Job

Fans have commented that Kylie Jenner's nose looks different to when she was younger, but the youngest Kardashian has always denied surgical help - and it could of course just be her face changing as she grows up.

Kylie Jenner has always denied having a rhinoplasty.
Kylie Jenner has always denied having a rhinoplasty. Picture: Instagram

Possible Chin/Cheek Fillers

Kylie's definitely looking a lot more chiselled lately, which some fans have taken to be the result of chin and cheek fillers to give her that flawless look, something Kylie has not admitted to having had done.

Kylie has denied having fillers in her face other than her lips.
Kylie has denied having fillers in her face other than her lips. Picture: Instagram

