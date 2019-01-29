A Brief History Of Kardashian Feuds: From Taylor Swift, Drake, Blac Chyna & Many More

The Kardashians have never been a family to shy away from drama and have had some pretty public feuds over the years and we've compiled some of the most iconic spat's, from Drake, Taylor Swift, Amber Rose and Chloë Grace Moretz.

Kim Kardashian just put one of the most well-known celeb feuds of all time to bed by saying she was 'over' her beef with Taylor Swift that basically inspired Tay Tay's entire 'Reputation' tour and has seen each team calling each other liar's since 2016, so what other bad blood have the Kardashian-Jenner crew had over the years?

Drake

The most recent feud has come in the shape of Drake, who has had ever intensifying beef with Kim's husband, Kanye, and if anyone knows Kim, they'll know she is ride or die for her man and will definitely step up to throw some shade at anyone who threatens him.

Kim has always prided herself in not starting unnecessary beef, saying she's a 'replier' not an 'instigator', but that hasn't stopped her being at the heart of some of the shadiest spats in the land of showbiz in the past few years.

She recently let Drake know what's what after he reportedly 'threatened' her family and sneakily giving Kim a follow on Instagram in a shady move toward Kanye, all of which 'Ye put Drizzy on blast for (and Kim soon followed).

His song 'In My Feelings' included the line 'Kiki, do you love me?' which was strongly rumoured to be about Kim, something Kanye has said was exactly Drizzy's intention.

Chloë Grace Moretz

Kim Kardashian and Chloë Grace Moretz got into a fight on Twitter following a naked selfie. Picture: Twitter

One of the more bizarre beefs that sprung up was when Chloë commented under one of Kim's iconic naked selfies with a message about being a role model for young women, and it's safe to say the Kardashian crew didn't take kindly to it.

Not only did Kim point out Chloë's Nylon magazine cover where she herself was nearly naked, but sister Khloé got involved and posted an explicit picture of the then 19-year-old actress (which turned out to be of someone else, but still, the damage was done).

Kim also claimed that 'no one knew' who Chloë, who has starred in Kick Ass and Bad Neighbours 2 and sent famously sent her and her other enemies one of her new fragrances.

Blac Chyna

Blac Chyna is suing the Kardashians for 'sabotaging' her reality show with Rob Kardashian. Picture: Getty

Well, where to really begin with this one? First of all, they're all currently still 'locked in a court battle' with Chyna after her and Rob Kardashian's reality show was cancelled after one series after the sister's feuded with her and threatened to walk out of KUWTK if their show wasn't pulled.

She and Kylie have a turbulent past- with Kylie having been in a relationship with Chyna's ex Tyga until 2017, but Ky was willing to make amends and let Chyna and Rob live in one of her properties- that is, until Chyna reportedly trashed the place, causing a reported $100,000 worth of damage.

It seems not a week goes by without Chyna and Rob hitting the tabloids with some sort of quarrel, from him making her jealous with rumoured new boo Alexis Skyy, to Rob hitting out at her for 'leaving' Dream without someone to look after her when she flew off for a holiday in Hawaii.

Amber Rose

Although it was originally Amb and Kim that had the beef over Kim and Kanye allegedly cheating on their former partners (Amber and Reggie Bush) with each other- it was Khloé who went after Amber when she spoke about Kylie 'needing to go to bed at 7pm' rather than dating Tyga.

Amber said in an interview: "[Tyga] should be ashamed of himself. He has a beautiful woman and a baby and left that for a 16-year-old who just turned 17."

Khloe clapped back in a series of tweets: “Please don’t worry about my sister who has a career and her s— together at ONLY 17."

Please stop talking about us in interviews mama. None of us talk about you. (3) — Khloé (@khloekardashian) February 16, 2015

Kim and Amber had everyone shook when they posted a picture together back in 2016 which seemed to seal the end of their feud, but there's been no sign of them hanging out since.

Kim Kardashian and Amber Rose post a picture signalling the end of their feud. Picture: Twitter

Kim Kardashian sends her perfume to her enemies. Picture: Twitter

The list goes on, and on, and on.. from Sharon Osbourne, Glee's Naya Riviera and Janice Dickinson slating Kim's, to YouTuber and make-up artist Jeffree Star repeatedly dragging Kylie Cosmetics, to Chelsea Handler blaming the entire family from Donald Trump becoming President... it just proves it isn't an easy job being the world's most famous family!

