WATCH: Kylie Jenner Throws Travis Scott A Lavish 'Gas Station' Themed Birthday Party & They Get Matching Tattoos

Kylie Jenner throws Travis Scott insanely lavish birthday party. Picture: Instagram @KylieJenner

Kylie Jenner's proven how ride or die she is for her man Travis Scott by throwing him an insanely lavish 'petrol station' themed birthday party.

Travis Scott has just celebrated his 28th birthday and as his 'wifey' is none other than Kylie Jenner, cosmetics queen and certified billionaire- he got a lavish and over the top birthday party like no other at swanky LA hangout Bootsy Bellows.

After having thrown their daughter, Stormi, an amusement park themed first birthday party on a scale unlike anything anyone had ever seen before, it was Travis's turn to get the Kardashian party treatment and had a 'gas station' themed party, complete with a giant Nike birthday cake in honour of his partnership with the brand.

The bash was complete with personalised snacks and drink, a Hennessy slush machine, a top tattoo artist, with Ky and Trav seemingly getting matching tats at the bash, and feel 'ASTROWORLD' (Travis's current world tour) merch for the star-studded guest list.

The pair sat down to get matching tats on the backs of their arms, and after sharing a passionate kiss, didn't show off the design they opted for, keeping it under wraps for now.

Kim and Kanye were amongst the guests, as well as sister's Kendall and Khloé Kardashian, Madison Beer, French Montana, G-Eazy, and 21 Savage, but unsurprisingly, Ky's former BFF Jordyn Woods was no where to be seen.

Kylie Jenner says 'let's make another baby' to Travis Scott. Picture: Instagram @KylieJenner

Not one to do things by half, Kylie has mad it clear how serious she is about her rapper 'hubby' with a heartfelt Instagram post to commemorate the day, writing:

"Watching you evolve into the partner, friend, son, and father you are today has been so fulfilling my real life bestie & hubby all wrapped into one. i love you and I’m so so proud of you. happy happy birthday... let’s f*ck around and have another baby."

