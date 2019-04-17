Kris Jenner Reveals How Much Kim Kardashian, Khloe, Kourtney, Kylie And Kendall Get Paid For Sponsored Instagram Posts

Kim Kardashian and her sisters charge hundreds of thousands for sponsored social media posts. Picture: Instagram

Kris Jenner has given an insight into how her famous family – who have Kim Kardashian to thank for their fame – have stayed so wealthy.

The Kardashian/Jenners make it no secret they have stacks of cash, with Kylie Jenner becoming the youngest self-made billionaire this year and Kim Kardashian regularly flashing her designer goods and lavish lifestyle on social media.

But momager Kris Jenner has revealed exactly how her daughters stay so rich, revealing the eye-watering amounts her family are continuously offered for sponsored Instagram posts.

It's no wonder Kendall Jenner and her family regularly fly around in a private jet. Picture: Kendall Jenner/Instagram

Speaking to CBS Sunday Morning Kris said: “My daughters are constantly getting offers to post something for a company, or a brand, on social media.

“They have a fee for a post, or a fee for a story, a fee for Facebook … they have a fee schedule."

Kris didn’t disclose the precise figures, but she did say their earnings per post are in the hundreds of thousands, adding: "I mean, it's definitely in the six figures."

If the product they’re promoting is something they’ve got to ingest or put on their body then the prices goes up.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians stars have been known to promote waist-trainers, skincare products, hair-growth pills, and even private jets, so we can only imagine what their bank accounts look like.

