Kylie Jenner Trolled By Sister Kendall Over Steamy Instagram Photos With Travis Scott

5 April 2019, 11:53

Kendall Jenner trolled her sister over her pictures with Travis Scott
Kendall Jenner trolled her sister over her pictures with Travis Scott. Picture: Kylie Jenner/Instagram / Kendall Jenner/Instagram

Kylie Jenner’s sister Kendall couldn’t help but call out her sister’s social media methods after she posted a series of steamy photos with boyfriend Travis Scott on holiday.

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott recently jetted off for a romantic break, but if their pictures are anything to go by it doesn’t look like the pair are alone.

The parents of Stormi Webster couldn’t help but snap some intimate photos as Kylie straddled her man in the shallow end of their pool, and the shots had us all questioning, ‘who took those?’.

Are Kylie Jenner And Jordyn Woods Friends Again? Jordyn Hints They’ve Put Tristan Thompson Scandal Behind Them

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are getting their relationship back on track
Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are getting their relationship back on track. Picture: Kylie Jenner/Instagram
Kendall Jenner posed in the same pool days before Kylie and Travis
Kendall Jenner posed in the same pool days before Kylie and Travis. Picture: Kendall Jenner/Instagram

Many fans were quick to question how the couple managed to capture the romantic moment, and even Kylie’s sister Kendall called out their methods.

“Who took these pics? Love a third wheel,” Kendall commented on the photo, before Kylie hit back: “Self timer baby”.

And it looks like Kendall was in fact the unlucky third wheel, as she recently posted a picture of herself sunbathing in a swimming pool similar to the one Kylie and Travis had been frolicking in.

Kylie and Travis appear to be getting their romance back on track, following rumours he was unfaithful to the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star back in February.

