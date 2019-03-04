Travis Scott Deletes His Instagram Amidst Kylie Jenner Cheating Rumours

4 March 2019, 11:05

Travis Scott has deleted his Instagram account
Travis Scott has deleted his Instagram account. Picture: Instagram

Travis Scott has deleted his Instagram account amidst rumours that he's been unfaithful to his bae Kylie Jenner.

Travis Scott has deactivated his Instagram account amidst rumours he's been cheating on Kylie Jenner. With all the drama surrounding Kylie's sister Khloe Kardashian and her cheating ex Tristan Thompson, this Travis tea has gone under the radar!

Travis had already cancelled an ASTROWORLD tour date due to 'poor health' and now this sudden departure from social media has furthered fuelled the rumours.

Red Table Talk: Khloé Kardashian Brands Jordyn Woods A Liar & Says She's The Reason Her Family Broke Up

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott together on Instagram
Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott together on Instagram. Picture: Instagram

Travis' representatives had previously responded by saying the rapper "strongly" denies any allegations of cheating and now with his Instagram account disappearing, we don't know what to think!

The reps added, "Travis Scott vehemently denies he cheated on Kylie. It is not true. He did not cheat. He cancelled one show tonight because he is under the weather."

Kylie's sister Khloe has been all over the news recently after it was revealed that Khloe's man Tristan Thompson had been cheating with Kylie's bestie Jordyn Woods. Khloe has since called out Jordyn for being the reason her family broke up...

She tweeted, "Why are you lying @jordynwoods?? If you're going to try and save yourself by going public, instead of calling me privately to apologise first, at least be honest about your story. BTW you are you the reason my family broke up!"

Here's hoping Kylie and Travis aren't heading down the same route!

