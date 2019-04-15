Khloé Kardashian & Tristan Thompson Celebrate True's First Birthday Together With Lavish Party

Khloé Kardashian has reunited with Tristan Thompson for their daughter's first birthday after ending things with the cheating NBA player.

Khloé Kardashian has put her anger toward her cheating ex Tristan Thompson aside for the day as they threw their daughter, True, a lavish 1st birthday garden party in true Kardashian style.

Khloe Kardashian Suffers Epic Photoshop Fail As Her 14 Fingers Distract From Stunning Golden Gown

Wearing matching baby blue silk outfits, KoKo took baby True around her garden which had been transformed into a dreamland complete with 'unicorns' (white Shetland ponies with dyed hair), balloon sculptures, bubbles, ice lolly stands and basically everything glittery and girly.

The Kardashians have always known how to throw a party, but in the last few months they've seriously kicked it up a notch, with Kylie Jenner creating 'Stormiworld' for Stormi's first birthday.

Aside from an enormous amusement park being created from scratch, Stormi was basically showered with designer gifts from famous faces including DJ Khaled, and Khloé clearly thought it was time for Kylie to meet her party planning match.

True Thompson's first birthday party featured a giant sculpture of her name. Picture: Instagram/@KhloeKardashian

Although she didn't directly post any snaps with Tristan, he can be spotted in one of her Instagram stories, and he uploaded his own video in the same back garden with his baby, but Khloé was no where to be seen.

Honestly, the things we'd do to be a fly on the wall of the Kardashian mansion as Tristan rocked up turned up to the glares of the entire family, because we know Kim was over being nice the first time he cheated.

> Download Our Brand New App For All The Latest Kardashian News