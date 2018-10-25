Fans Can’t Get Over Kylie Jenner Wearing Glasses At The Farm With Baby Stormi

25 October 2018, 16:17

Kylie Jenner looks totally different with glasses on.
Kylie Jenner looks totally different with glasses on. Picture: Instagram

The youngest Kardashian sister looked totally different as she took a low-key day out with her baby and her boyfriend, Travis Scott.

We’re used to seeing Kylie Jenner dolled up to the nines even when she’s just chilling at home, so it’s no wonder that fans couldn’t believe her eyes when she posted a make-up free snap wearing glasses.

Kim Kardashian's Under Fire For 'Small Bum' Photoshop, Leaving Fans Disappointed

Kylie posted a series of photos from a trip to the farm with her baby daughter Stormi Webster, and her boyfriend Travis Scott, where she sported a rare low-key look and it’s safe to say her fans were loving it.

They took to Twitter to share their thoughts on Kylie’s casual look:

Kylie and Travis had taken Stormi to the petting zoo and pumpkin patch, and shared their cute family day out with their fans.

It’s unusual to see Kylie so dressed down, but since she has had her baby, it seems like she is happier to embrace the natural look.

We think she looks incredible – and we’re totally here for more glasses pics too!

Want Tickets To Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball Before Anyone Else? Download Our App Now To Access Pre-Sale!

Latest Kardashian News

Kylie Jenner looks totally different with glasses on.

Fans Can’t Get Over Kylie Jenner Wearing Glasses At The Farm With Baby Stormi
Khloé Kardashian gives a surprising response to Tristan Thompson's Instagram flirting

Khloé Kardashian Shocks Everyone With Response To Tristan Thompson's Instagram Flirting
Kim Kardashian's being accused of photoshop on latest KKW Beauty picture

Kim Kardashian's Under Fire For 'Small Bum' Photoshop, Leaving Fans Disappointed
Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson recently welcomed daughter True to their family

Khloe Kardashian Responds To French Montana Cheating Rumour With Cryptic Tweet
Kim Kardashian said to be 'heartbroken' over Kanye's declaration of love to Donald Trump from the White House

Kim Kardashian's 'Heartbroken' As Kanye West Says 'I Love You' To Donald Trump On Live TV

More News

James Arthur has called on Tom Felton to star in his 'Empty Space' music video

James Arthur's Recruited Harry Potter's Tom Felton For 'Empty Space' Video
Ellie Goulding performed Kelly Clarkson's anthem, 'Since U Been Gone'

WATCH: Ellie Goulding Belts Out Kelly Clarkson's 'Since U Been Gone'
Joe Sugg and Dianne Buswell met when they were paired together on Strictly Come Dancing

Joe Sugg Breaks Silence On Strictly Come Dancing Romance With Partner Dianne Buswell

TV & Film

What do the cast of Sabrina the Teenage Witch look like now?

Sabrina The Teenage Witch: What Do The Original Cast Look Like Now?
Chilling Adventures of Sabrina

Netflix's 'Chilling Adventures Of Sabrina': Cast, Trailers, Episodes, Premiere Date And More