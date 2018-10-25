Fans Can’t Get Over Kylie Jenner Wearing Glasses At The Farm With Baby Stormi

Kylie Jenner looks totally different with glasses on. Picture: Instagram

The youngest Kardashian sister looked totally different as she took a low-key day out with her baby and her boyfriend, Travis Scott.

We’re used to seeing Kylie Jenner dolled up to the nines even when she’s just chilling at home, so it’s no wonder that fans couldn’t believe her eyes when she posted a make-up free snap wearing glasses.

Kylie posted a series of photos from a trip to the farm with her baby daughter Stormi Webster, and her boyfriend Travis Scott, where she sported a rare low-key look and it’s safe to say her fans were loving it.

They took to Twitter to share their thoughts on Kylie’s casual look:

@KylieJenner I'm loving you with glasses omg, so cute girl <3 https://t.co/yEKmbNPIaN — honeycombofficial (@honeycombdripp) October 25, 2018

i didnt know kylie jenner wore glasses omg — ghostface killer (@anAstroGirl) October 25, 2018

@KylieJenner wearing her glasses in her farm pics is actually so cute. Wished I was that cute in glasses. 😩😩😩 — Goddess Kit ❀ (@_Kithren) October 25, 2018

@KylieJenner what are the style of those glasses let a girl know ??😓 — gabbie.x🌹 (@brilxgab) October 25, 2018

So basically @KylieJenner should wear her glasses 24/7. Loooooooove 💙👓 — Montana Shaw (@stateoftana) October 25, 2018

watch every instagrammer girl go out and buy some fake glasses bc kylie jenner posted herself in a pair. bitch we out here being blind for real and it ain’t cheap — s.i.m.i H.e.r.a.n 🌸💀 (@herxnrxnj) October 24, 2018

In other news, @KylieJenner you look really good in glasses. You should wear them more often. Also baby Stormi with baby goats is everything. pic.twitter.com/fOAHckbyu0 — Megan (@LuhsPlayhouse) October 24, 2018

@KylieJenner still looks good in glasses; then there’s me looking like a troll 🤦🏻‍♀️😭 — E L L A ✨ (@alesiforever) October 24, 2018

Kylie and Travis had taken Stormi to the petting zoo and pumpkin patch, and shared their cute family day out with their fans.

It’s unusual to see Kylie so dressed down, but since she has had her baby, it seems like she is happier to embrace the natural look.

We think she looks incredible – and we’re totally here for more glasses pics too!

