Kylie Jenner Fans Defend Her ‘Self-Made Billionaire’ Status After Selling Majority Stake Of Cosmetics Line For £460m

19 November 2019, 15:02

Kylie Cosmetics is worth $1.2 billion
Kylie Cosmetics is worth $1.2 billion. Picture: Getty/Instagram

Kylie Jenner has nearly doubled up on her net worth after agreeing to sell 51 per cent of her cosmetic company.

Kylie Jenner is set to be the world’s youngest self-made multibillionaire in the coming years after she sold 51 per cent of her cosmetics line for $600m (£460m).

The 22 year old’s personal fortune was just over the $1billion (£773m) mark, which she has now almost doubled after she sold the majority share to beauty giant, Coty.

Kylie Jenner & Drake Dating Rumours Continue Following Travis Scott Split

The beauty company also produces an array of products for well-known brands including Calvin Klein, Gucci and Max Factor.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star launched her brand in 2015 with a line of lipsticks, which has now branched off into an extensive cosmetics and skincare line after making $360m (£278m) in sales.

Coty’s chairman described the mother of one as a "modern-day icon, with an incredible sense of the beauty consumer".

However, people on social media have now accused the makeup mogul of not being self-made due to her famous family, leading fans to rush to her defence.

One tweeted: “Yawn can we please stop celebrating kylie jenner as a self made billionaire as if she wasn’t born into an incredibly fortunate situation. How can you be self made when everything has been handed to you on a silver spoon [sic].”

They continued: “This aggravates me so much she just decided to open a business after a successful history of stealing concepts and designs from other artists and culture – she had the fame, money, connections already to open a business [sic].”

One fan responded, saying: “A lot of people chirping in trying to discredit Kylie instead of applauding this young woman’s accomplishments as an entrepreneur.”

“Oh but she was famous already… blah blah blah… She worked hard and smart. She deserves the credit,” added another.

The new deal is set to be finished in 2020, with Kylie’s brand having been valued at a whopping $1.2billion (£927k).

Kylie Jenner's fans came to her defence
Kylie Jenner's fans came to her defence. Picture: Twitter

The youngest Kardashian sister responded to the deal, saying: “I’m excited to partner with Coty to continue to reach even more fans of Kylie Cosmetics and Kylie Skin around the world.

“I look forward to continuing the creativity and ingenuity for each collection that consumers have come to expect and engaging with my fans across social media.”

Kylie Jenner has sold 51% of her cosmetics company
Kylie Jenner has sold 51% of her cosmetics company. Picture: Twitter

“This partnership will allow me and my team to stay focused on the creation and development of each product while building the brand into an international beauty powerhouse,” she added.

Earlier this year, she was named the world’s youngest self-made billionaire by Forbes and it’s clear she only intends on climbing the ladder – yasss queen!

> Download Our App For All The Latest Kardashian News

Latest Kardashian News

Caitlyn Jenner was spotted wearing Yeezy Boost 350s

Caitlyn Jenner's Subtle Nod To The Kardashians As She Enters 'I’m A Celeb' Wearing Yeezys

I'm A Celebrity

Ariana Grande has stuck to her Mean Girls theme for the fragrance

Ariana Grande Sends Kim & Khloe Kardashian Personalised ‘Thank U, Next’ Perfume Burn Books

Ariana Grande

Caitlyn Jenner has been confirmed for 2019's line-up

Who Is I’m A Celeb's Caitlyn Jenner And What Is Her Net Worth? Everything We Know About The Keeping Up With The Kardashians Star & Father Of Kylie & Kendall

I'm A Celebrity

The tape belt trend has taken over social media

From Jesy Nelson To Kylie Jenner: All The Celebs Sporting New Tape Belt Trend

Features

Kylie Jenner and Drake rumoured to be dating

Kylie Jenner & Drake Dating Rumours Continue Following Travis Scott Split

Hot On Capital

Camila Cabello dished on her tour life with Taylor Swift

Camila Cabello Regrets Not Having More ‘Crazy Nights’ With Taylor Swift On Reputation Tour
Jesy Nelson wasn't her typical spritely self in Little Mix's Christmas announcement clip

Little Mix Fans Express Concern For Jesy Nelson As She Remains Silent During Christmas Song Announcement Video

Little Mix

Roman Kemp is being inundated with thirsty tweets

Roman Kemp Inundated With Thirsty Tweets During I’m A Celebrity: 'His Morning Hair Is Unreal'

I'm A Celebrity

Who's single on I'm A Celebrity 2019?

Who's Single On I'm A Celebrity 2019? Roman Kemp's Girlfriend & Jacqueline Jossa's Husband Revealed

I'm A Celebrity

Selena Gomez has put the feud rumours to bed

Selena Gomez Clears Up Bella Hadid ‘Drama’ Rumours After 'That Sucks' Comment On Model's Photo

Selena Gomez

Taylor Swift is allowed to sing her old songs at the AMAs

Taylor Swift Is Now Allowed To Perform Her Old Songs At The American Music Awards

Taylor Swift

More News

Strangers Things 4 plot points leaked in audition tape

Leaked Stranger Things Audition Reveals Season 4 Spoilers And Script

TV & Film

Roman Kemp opened up about George Michael

I’m A Celeb’s Roman Kemp Says God Father George Michael Would Compete With His Parents’ Christmas Presents As He Opens Up On His Family Bond

I'm A Celebrity

I'm A Celeb is back for 2019

What Happened On I'm A Celeb On Monday Night? Roman Kemp Shares Family Memories And Caitlyn Jenner Opens Up

I'm A Celebrity

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes are ultimate relationship goals

Camila Cabello Leaves Thirsty Comments During Shawn Mendes’ Instagram Live With John Mayer
The five star hotel is a short drive away from the camp

Where Do I’m A Celebrity Contestants Stay After They Leave The Jungle? A Look Into The Five-Star Luxury Hotel

I'm A Celebrity