Kim Kardashian Defends 'Single Mum' Khloé & Claps Back At Troll On Twitter

22 February 2019, 10:08

Kim Kardashian defends 'single mum' Khloé against troll
Kim Kardashian defends 'single mum' Khloé against troll. Picture: Instagram/Getty

Kim Kardashian has hit back at a Twitter user who questioned why Khloé attended an event amid the Tristan Thompson and Jordyn Woods cheating scandal.

Kim Kardashian has lashed out at a troll who questioned why her sister, Khloé attended a Pretty Little Thing event amid news that Tristan Thompson had cheated on her (again) with Kylie Jenner's BFF Jordyn Woods, proving how #loyal she is.

Khloe Kardashian Finally Breaks Silence On Tristan Thompson And Jordyn Woods Rumours

As well as pretty much confirming that the cheating rumours are true, she also referred to Khloé as a 'single mom', confirming she has ended things with the NBA player.

She wrote: "Would you prefer she lose the (bag) too? A single mom has to work too boo! This was a professional commitment planned far in advance and you better believe she is not waiting on anyone to pay her bills or provide for her daughter. PERDIODT!!!"

Khloé has broken her silence with a series of Instagram posts about 'betrayal', but was serving 100% unbothered vibes when she hit up the Pretty Little Thing event in LA with her BFF Malika Haqq, who has been vocal about Jordyn's betrayal.

We know Kim doesn't mess around when it comes to family and has a history of beef with Tristan from when he cheated on a pregnant Khloé the first time (nice guy, right?) so the unfollowing sends a big statement.

Footage has emerged of Jordyn Woods attending her eyelash launch last night in LA and she is yet to comment on the allegations, although she's deleted any trace of Kylie from her Instagram and is rumoured to have moved out of Ky's guest house where she was living.

> Download Our Brand New App For All The Latest Kardashian News

Latest Kardashian News

Jordan Woods has spoken out amid the Tristan Thompson scandal

Kylie Jenner's BFF Jordyn Woods Speaks Out Amid Tristan Thompson Cheating Scandal – 'It's Been Real'
Khloe Kardashian shared a series of messages on Instagram

Khloe Kardashian Finally Breaks Silence On Tristan Thompson And Jordyn Woods Rumours
Kim Kardashian unfollows 'terrible people' Jordyn Woods and Tristan Thompson

Kim Kardashian Unfollows Jordyn Woods & Tristan Thompson As Khloé Attends Event
Jordyn Woods has moved out of Kylie Jenner's house.

Jordyn Woods “Moves Out Of Kylie Jenner’s Home” After Tristan Thompson Cheating Claims
Kim Kardashian called out Fashion Nova for copying designs.

Kim Kardashian Slams Fashion Nova For Ripping Off All Her Outfits For Fast Fashion

More News

Cole Sprouse and Hayley Lu Richardson cover Wonderland magazine.

Cole Sprouse Says Riverdale Is Perfect For “Short Attention Spans” & Even The Cast Don’t Know What’s Going To Happen

TV & Film

Zara McDermott and Adam Collard have seemingly been feuding over Instagram

Adam Collard and Zara McDermott Feuding Over Instagram? Fans Adamant Ex Love Island Couple Are Rowing Through Holiday Pictures

TV & Film

Niall Horan was 'disgusted' by the language trolls use online

Niall Horan Pleads With Trolls To ‘Be Nice’ After Reeling Over ‘Disgusting’ Language Used Online
Get your hands on Shawn Mendes's pants. Yes, really!

Get The Actual Calvin Kleins Shawn Mendes Signed At The BRIT Awards Right Here!

Shawn Mendes

James Arthur denied kissing Jesy Nelson at the BRITs

James Arthur Shuts Down Rumours He Was Kissing Jesy Nelson At BRITs After-Party