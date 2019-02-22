Kim Kardashian Defends 'Single Mum' Khloé & Claps Back At Troll On Twitter

Kim Kardashian defends 'single mum' Khloé against troll. Picture: Instagram/Getty

Kim Kardashian has hit back at a Twitter user who questioned why Khloé attended an event amid the Tristan Thompson and Jordyn Woods cheating scandal.

Kim Kardashian has lashed out at a troll who questioned why her sister, Khloé attended a Pretty Little Thing event amid news that Tristan Thompson had cheated on her (again) with Kylie Jenner's BFF Jordyn Woods, proving how #loyal she is.

As well as pretty much confirming that the cheating rumours are true, she also referred to Khloé as a 'single mom', confirming she has ended things with the NBA player.

She wrote: "Would you prefer she lose the (bag) too? A single mom has to work too boo! This was a professional commitment planned far in advance and you better believe she is not waiting on anyone to pay her bills or provide for her daughter. PERDIODT!!!"

Khloé has broken her silence with a series of Instagram posts about 'betrayal', but was serving 100% unbothered vibes when she hit up the Pretty Little Thing event in LA with her BFF Malika Haqq, who has been vocal about Jordyn's betrayal.

We know Kim doesn't mess around when it comes to family and has a history of beef with Tristan from when he cheated on a pregnant Khloé the first time (nice guy, right?) so the unfollowing sends a big statement.

Footage has emerged of Jordyn Woods attending her eyelash launch last night in LA and she is yet to comment on the allegations, although she's deleted any trace of Kylie from her Instagram and is rumoured to have moved out of Ky's guest house where she was living.

