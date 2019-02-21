Khloe Kardashian Finally Breaks Silence On Tristan Thompson And Jordyn Woods Rumours

Khloe Kardashian shared a series of messages on Instagram. Picture: Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

Khloe Kardashian has shared a statement on Instagram following the allegations boyfriend Tristan Thompson cheated on her with Jordyn Woods – the best friend of Khloe’s sister Kylie Jenner.

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson split earlier this week, over claims Tristan was unfaithful with Kylie Jenner’s best friend Jordyn Woods.

After appearing to confirm the cheating rumours with a cryptic comment on social media, the mother of baby True has now spoken out about the reports.

Taking to Instagram Stories, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star wrote: “The worst pain is getting hurt by a person you explained your pain to.”

Khloe Kardashian shared a series of emotional messages on Instagram. Picture: Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

Khloe Kardashian feels 'betrayed' by Tristan Thompson and Jordyn Woods. Picture: Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

She also added: “Somebody needs to hear this.. That betrayal was your blessing!”

Finishing with an emotional statement and an image of a cartoon woman shedding a tear, Khloe continued: “If they ask you about me, tell them: ‘She was the only person that loved me with honesty, and I broke her!’”

Khloe Kardashian split from Tristan Thompson earlier this week. Picture: Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson have finally ended their romance. Picture: Getty

Kylie apparently feels torn over the sudden rift, but Jordyn is said to have moved out of the home she shared with Travis Scott’s girlfriend.

Meanwhile, sister Kim has already unfollowed both Tristan and Jordyn on Instagram.

