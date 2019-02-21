Kim Kardashian Unfollows Jordyn Woods & Tristan Thompson As Khloé Attends Event

Kim Kardashian unfollows 'terrible people' Jordyn Woods and Tristan Thompson. Picture: Getty Images

As Khloé Kardashian steps out with a brave face after the Tristan Thompson and Jordyn Woods cheating scandal, sister Kim's showing she's not here for either of them.

Kim Kardashian's low-key confirmed the drama of Tristan Thompson hooking up with Kylie Jenner's BFF Jordyn Woods as she's the first of the siblings to unfollow both of them on Instagram.

Khloé Kardashian And Tristan Thompson Split After He 'Cheated' With Kylie's Jenner's Friend Jordyn Woods

We know Kim doesn't mess around when it comes to family and has a history of beef with Tristan from when he cheated on a pregnant Khloé the first time (nice guy, right?) so the unfollowing sends a big statement.

Khloé has also liked some not-so-cryptic tweets calling Tristan 'sick' and Jordyn a 'terrible woman'. The tweet read:

"Don't let anyone ever say this is your fault!. He is a sick man and if its true, then she is a terrible woman, both terrible people that do not deserve your love. TRUE does and ur doing great showing her that love."

Khloé Kardashian likes a tweet calling Jordyn Woods and Tristan Thompson 'terrible people'. Picture: Twitter

Meanwhile, Khloé is serving a 100% unbothered attitude as she steps out with BFF Malika Haqq for a Pretty Little Thing launch in LA and we couldn't be internally screaming YAAAAAS queen any more if we tried.

Khloé Kardashian attends event with Malika Haqq. Picture: Getty Images

We all saw what went down between Kim and Tristan in the delivery room as Khloé gave birth after he was exposed for cheating the first time, with Kim pulling faces behind the NBA player's back and ignoring him.

She also called his cheating 'so f***ed up' on Ellen and proceeded to discover on KUWTK that he'd blocked her on social media for throwing the shade.

Kim was urged by her family to forgive Tristan for the sake of Khloé and their daughter, True, but as the shocking new allegations come to light we have a feeling she might feeling a little smug that her opinions of him were proven to be true, for the second time that is.

Khloé commented under US showbiz site stories that reported Jordyn and Tristan were all over each other at a late night gathering, where party goers were told to 'put their phones away' before the two continued to pursue each other.

> Download Our Brand New App For All The Latest Kardashian News