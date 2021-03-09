WATCH: Kim Kardashian Cries In Emotional Family Scene Amid Kanye Split

Kim Kardashian breaks down crying in KUWTK trailer as Kanye split looms. Picture: Instagram @kimkardashian/ E! KUWTK

By Capital FM

Kim Kardashian is crying in the latest 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' trailer as it seems her split from Kanye West will be shown on the final series of the reality show.

Kim Kardashian is shown breaking down crying in the latest KUWTK trailer as her famous family stand around her, also in tears, as it appears the reality queen will allow cameras into the breakdown of her marriage to Kanye West.

The final ever series of the E! reality show is gearing up to air in March and are dropping trailers with the latest seeing Kim wailing into a tissue and telling her family:

"I feel like a f***ing loser."

Supermodel sister, Kendall, is shown to also be crying as the stand around while Kim is sobbing.

Although little information has been given away about what they're actually discussing, it is widely known her seven year marriage to rapper Kanye has come to a very sad end in the past months, becoming finalised when the legal papers were filed recently.

The family have always sworn to show everything about their lives on the show, from marriages, more than a few divorces, births and even traumatising events including Kim's Paris robbery back in 2017.

The show revealed Kim and Kanye getting together all those years ago and detailed their fairytale love story, from getting engaged on a football field to their star-studded Italian wedding.

For any fan of the show (which we most definitely are), it's truly crazy to think the final season of the show will feature the break down of KimYe's relationship and family, having had four children together.

The final ever series is due to kick off on Thursday, March 18 over in the USA, usually hitting the UK a couple of days later, and you best get the tissues ready as it's the end of many eras!

