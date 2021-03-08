Kardashians ‘Launching’ Surprise New Business Venture Unlike Their Existing Side Hustles

This new venture will be a first for the Kardashian family. Picture: Getty

The Kardashian sisters and their mother and momager, Kris Jenner, are allegedly starting a new business venture together and it’s different to any of their others!

The Kardashians are no stranger to side hustles with Kim, Kourtney, Khloe, Kendall, Kylie and Rob all boasting their individual businesses, but there is now allegedly a joint new venture in the works.

According to TMZ, older sisters, Kim, Kourtney and Khloe have teamed up with momager, Kris Jenner, to file trademark documents for the brand name ‘Kardashian Kards’.

Documents obtained by the publication claim that the sisters and their mother are looking to use their very famous family name to sell a number of items such as greeting cards, calendars, postcards and photo albums.

The report also claims that they could also be putting their stamp on other stationery bits like notebooks, stickers, gift wrap and bookmarks, to name a few.

The Kardashians have a number of businesses between them. Picture: Getty

It’s fair to say that if this new start-up business goes ahead, it will be very different to the family’s previous side hustles.

Kim has her very own shape-wear brand, SKIMS, as well as KKW beauty, while Kylie similarly owns a cosmetics line and a skincare range.

Khloe has opted for clothing, creating her brand of Good American jeans, with their brother Rob even starting his own sock range, Arthur George.

The Kardashian sisters are known for their many businesses. Picture: PA

Kendall is the latest sister to create a personal business venture, launching her new tequila brand, 818.

However, despite how different ‘Kardashian Kards’ seems compared to their existing companies, it’s no surprise they’re keeping their businesses growing, as Kris is known to be the queen of all momagers, ever.

We’re definitely ready for a holiday card or two from the Keeping Up With The Kardashians stars!

